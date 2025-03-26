Rafale, Scorpene Deals on the Table as Macron Visits Indonesia

Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar
May 28, 2025 | 9:58 am
Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport, Jakarta, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Celvin M. Sipahutar)
Jakarta. French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to Indonesia is expected to deliver a major boost to bilateral cooperation in several strategic sectors, with defense topping the agenda, Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin said Tuesday.

Speaking after welcoming Macron at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in Jakarta on Tuesday, Sjafrie confirmed that Indonesia and France are set to sign a letter of intent to expand defense cooperation. The deal will include the procurement of French-made Rafale fighter jets and Scorpène Evolved submarines.

“We will sign a letter of intent together with other ministers, focusing on strengthening Indonesia-France defense ties, particularly in strategic weapons systems,” Sjafrie said. “This includes Rafale fighter aircraft and the Scorpène Evolved submarines.”

Macron Arrives in Jakarta to Boost 75 Years of Indonesia-France Ties
Indonesia has chosen France’s Naval Group to supply two Scorpène submarines, which will be built domestically in cooperation with Indonesia’s state-owned shipbuilder PT PAL. The partnership includes a technology transfer deal, enabling Indonesia to enhance its indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. The submarine project is expected to take between five and seven years to complete.

The Rafale deal is further along. Indonesia has completed the acquisition of 42 Rafale jets from French defense contractor Dassault Aviation, signed across three separate contracts. The final batch, signed last year, covers 18 aircraft. The first two contracts, covering 6 and 18 aircraft respectively, were completed in 2022 and 2023. The first Rafale unit is scheduled to arrive in early 2026.

This expanded defense partnership follows through on President Prabowo's remarks during the 2024 G20 Summit in Brazil, where he expressed a strong interest in acquiring French defense technology to modernize Indonesia’s military.

Macron’s visit to Indonesia, running from May 27 to 29, is part of a broader Indo-Pacific diplomatic tour that includes stops in Vietnam and Singapore. While in Indonesia, Macron is set to attend several official engagements, including a bilateral meeting with President Prabowo at the State Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday.

He is also scheduled to visit the Military Academy in Magelang and the historic Borobudur Temple on Thursday, accompanied by President Prabowo.

