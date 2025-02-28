Ramadan Begins Early for Some Muslim Congregations in Indonesia

Jakarta. Several Muslim groups in Indonesia have started observing the fasting month of Ramadan earlier than the official government announcement. Among them is the An-Nadzir congregation in Gowa Regency, South Sulawesi, which began fasting on Friday, despite the government not yet declaring the first day of Ramadan.

Samiruddin Pademmui, leader of the An-Nadzir congregation, explained that their decision was based on moon observation and astronomical calculations, following the teachings of their spiritual leaders, Syamsuri Abdul Madjid and Ustaz Rangka Hanong Daey Kiyo.

“Based on our moon observation and calculations, and as a precautionary measure in line with the teachings of KH Syamsuri Abdul Madjid, the An-Nadzir congregation in Gowa began fasting on Friday, February 28,” Samiruddin told Antara news agency.

Other Muslim communities have also started fasting earlier. In Negeri Wakal, Central Maluku Regency, residents observed their first day of fasting on Thursday, February 27, as did members of the Tarekat Naqsabandiyah congregation in Padang, West Sumatra.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Ministry is set to conduct an official moon-sighting procedure later today to determine the national start of Ramadan. The session will be led by Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar.

