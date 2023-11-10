Friday, November 10, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Ransomware Attack on China's Biggest Bank Disrupts Treasury Market Trades

Associated Press
November 10, 2023 | 1:25 pm
SHARE
FILE - Bank tellers sit in a branch office of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Hong Kong on March 27, 2013. A financial services business of China
FILE - Bank tellers sit in a branch office of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Hong Kong on March 27, 2013. A financial services business of China

Beijing. A financial services business of China’s biggest bank says it was it by a ransomware attack that reportedly disrupted trading in the US Treasury market.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Financial Services handles trades and other services for financial institutions. A statement on its website seen Friday said the ransomware attack this week disrupted some of its systems but that it had disconnected parts of the affected systems to limit the impact from the attack.

The company, which is based in New York, said it was investigating and had reported the problem to law enforcement.

All Treasury trades executed Wednesday and repo financing trades on Thursday were cleared, it said. It said ICBC’s banking, email and other systems were not affected.

Advertisement

The company gave no further details but reports said the attack was by LockBit, a Russian-speaking ransomware syndicate that does not target former Soviet countries. It is one of the most efficient ransomware variants around, according to the cybersecurity firm Emsisoft. Active since September 2019, it has attacked thousands of organizations.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

FIFA President Gianni Infantino Receives Civilian Award from Indonesian Government
News 1 hours ago

FIFA President Gianni Infantino Receives Civilian Award from Indonesian Government

 Infantino’s visit to Indonesia coincided with the opening of the U-17 World Cup, which took place in four cities.
Ransomware Attack on China's Biggest Bank Disrupts Treasury Market Trades
News 3 hours ago

Ransomware Attack on China's Biggest Bank Disrupts Treasury Market Trades

 The company, which is based in New York, said it was investigating and had reported the problem to law enforcement.
Deputy Justice Minister Edward Hiariej Unaware of Corruption Charges Against Him
News 5 hours ago

Deputy Justice Minister Edward Hiariej Unaware of Corruption Charges Against Him

 Edward, 50, is a law professor from Gadjah Mada University who has appeared in many high-profile cases to deliver his expertise.
State-Owned Bank BNI Enhances API Services
Special Updates 5 hours ago

State-Owned Bank BNI Enhances API Services

 BNI first had API services in place back in 2017, during which the first service was a virtual account.
Top Justice Ministry Official Edward Hiariej Named as Corruption Suspect
News 17 hours ago

Top Justice Ministry Official Edward Hiariej Named as Corruption Suspect

 dds
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Anies Wants to Change Indonesia’s 'Transactional' Foreign Policy
1
Anies Wants to Change Indonesia’s 'Transactional' Foreign Policy
2
Disgraced Judge Anwar Usman Claims ‘Character Assassination’
3
Biden to Host Jokowi at White House Nov. 13
4
Former Minister Johnny Plate Sentenced to 15 Years for Corruption
5
IDX Membership Surpasses 900
Opini Title
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED