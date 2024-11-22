Rebels Kill Two Police Officers in Papua Motorcycle Ambush

Antara
May 16, 2025 | 10:19 am
Soldiers from the 113 Jaya Sakti Infantry Battalion embark on a Navy ship for deployment to border areas in Papua at Krueng Geukuh Port, Aceh, on Monday, May 5, 2025. (Antara Photo/Rahmad)
Soldiers from the 113 Jaya Sakti Infantry Battalion embark on a Navy ship for deployment to border areas in Papua at Krueng Geukuh Port, Aceh, on Monday, May 5, 2025. (Antara Photo/Rahmad)

Jayapura. Two Indonesian police officers were fatally shot by suspected separatist rebels while riding motorcycles in Papua’s Puncak Jaya Regency, authorities said on Friday.

The attack took place in the Mulia District, according to Chief Commissioner Yusuf Sutejo, spokesperson for the Cartenz Task Force -- a joint military-police unit deployed to maintain security in the restive eastern province.

The slain officers were identified as Second Brigadier Dedi Tambunan and Second Patrolman Raymon Rerey.

“They were declared dead at Mulia Regional Hospital,” Yusuf said.

Police have blamed the ambush on a separatist group led by Ternus Enumbi, who is believed to be affiliated with the Free Papua Movement (OPM). Ternus is the brother of Bumiwolo Enumbi, an alleged rebel who was killed in a police operation last Saturday.

Papua Militia Group Kills 11 Gold Miners: Reports

Security operations in the region have intensified in response to an uptick in deadly attacks attributed to OPM-affiliated cells targeting both security forces and civilians.

Last month, suspected rebels killed 11 gold miners in Yahukimo Regency. That incident came just two weeks after a female teacher was fatally shot and six others were injured in a separate attack in the same area.

#Security
