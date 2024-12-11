Regional Navy Officers Gather in Surabaya for Talks on Humanitarian Law Implementation

Surabaya. Senior navy officers from across the Asia-Pacific region gathered in Surabaya on Wednesday for a three-day Asia Pacific Naval Warfare Symposium, co-hosted by the Indonesian Navy and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The symposium aims to build and strengthen the capacity of regional naval forces in applying international humanitarian law in armed conflicts at sea.

It brings together participants from 22 countries and features presentations, case studies, and group exercises designed to address the complexities of naval warfare. Key themes include the application of international humanitarian law (IHL) or law of armed conflict (LOAC) in naval warfare, the distinction between maritime law enforcement operations and armed conflict, and the humanitarian implications of naval operations.

“The Indonesian Navy recognizes that our maritime security is inherently linked to regional security -- no nation can ensure maritime security alone. It requires partnership, understanding, collaboration, and shared commitment to international law and norms,” Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Muhammad Ali said in a statement.

“I believe we share the understanding that professional naval forces must operate with precision, responsibility, and full awareness of legal frameworks. The peer-to-peer learning that will take place here is invaluable. Your collective experience and expertise will enrich our discussions and strengthen our regional maritime community,” he added.

The symposium also serves as a platform for enhancing dialogue between the ICRC and regional naval forces. Participants are expected to engage in meaningful discussions, develop actionable insights, and foster bilateral engagements on maritime issues beyond the event.

Previous iterations of the Symposium took place, among others, in Kuala Lumpur, Colombo, and Beijing. In 2016, the Indonesian Navy and the ICRC also co-organized an Asia-Pacific Workshop on the Law of Armed Conflict at Sea in Surabaya

Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin said all nations must recognize that their military capabilities are not only intended to defend national interests but also to uphold and respect international law.

"In our unwavering pursuit of global harmony, Indonesia is committed to deepening inclusive dialogue and concrete collaboration, upholding international law, and respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter," Sjafrie said.

"Indonesia advocates that all parties must ensure that, should military operations at sea be necessary, even during conflict, they must respect international law, international customs, humanitarian principles, and agreements such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the Geneva Conventions, the San Remo Manual, and the principle of neutrality in naval warfare," he added.

The 36 participating senior naval officers are from Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Canada, China, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, South Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor-Leste, the United States, and Vietnam.

