Rempang Eco-City: 16 Families Move to Temporary Housing

October 5, 2023 | 12:58 pm
(Photo Courtesy of BP Batam)
(Photo Courtesy of BP Batam)

Jakarta. A total of 16 families are now living in temporary housing as Indonesia works to develop the eco-city project in Rempang.

BP Batam, the city's development body, said they had facilitated the relocation of six more families from Pasir Panjang village, Rempang Cate on Tuesday. This brings the total number of residents at the temporary housing to 16 families.

"Everything is going well so far. At the BP Batam head's behest, we hope that the data collection on the families affected by the project embraces a persuasive approach. Without any coercion or intervention," BP Batam spokesperson Ariastuty Sirait said in a statement.

Ariastuty said more people were scheduled to move into the temporary housing on Wednesday. A family from Pasir Panjang village recently expressed their willingness to live in temporary housing.

"The BP Batam team, with the support of the joint security personnel, is ready to facilitate that move," Ariastuty said.

As of Tuesday, as many as 341 families have signed up to be relocated. Around 498 families have consulted with the Rempang eco-city posts. 

According to BP Batam, the numbers also keep increasing every day, which the development body attributed to its humanistic approach.

Lely, one of the Pasir Panjang villagers, said she decided to move to the temporary housing of her own will.

"I signed up and moved [to the temporary housing] at my own will, and was not forced by anyone," Lely said while hoping the others could follow suit.

Villager Sariman also said that nobody intervened or forced him to move to the temporary housing.

"I also would like to thank the central government and BP Batam for helping our moving process," Sariman said.

