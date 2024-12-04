Reog Ponorogo Officially Recognized as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage

Jakarta. Reog Ponorogo has been officially inscribed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) by UNESCO during the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, held in Paraguay on Tuesday.

The decision follows a proposal submitted by the Indonesian government through the Cultural Affairs Ministry to include Reog Ponorogo in UNESCO's ICH list. This recognition marks Indonesia's 14th cultural heritage entry on UNESCO's prestigious roster.

Minister Fadli Zon said he was proud of the achievement, describing it as a milestone in the preservation of Indonesia's cultural arts. "Reog Ponorogo is not just a performance but a reflection of the identity, spirit, and resilience of the people of Ponorogo," Fadli said.

He described the art form as a representation of courage, solidarity, and mutual cooperation—values deeply embedded in local culture for centuries.

Advertisement

"The inclusion of Reog Ponorogo as a representation of Indonesia’s cultural wealth on UNESCO’s ICH list is a source of pride and a reminder for us to preserve and pass it on to future generations," he said in an official statement.

Originating from Ponorogo Regency in East Java, Reog Ponorogo is a traditional performance art that blends dance, music, and mythology. It symbolizes cooperation, evident in its creative process, from mask-making to the collaboration between artists, craftsmen, and the local community.

Fadli said the government is dedicated to advancing national culture within a global context while ensuring the freedom to preserve and develop cultural values, as mandated by Article 32, Paragraph 1 of the Indonesian Constitution.

The UNESCO recognition is regarded as an important for Indonesia to boost efforts in preserving traditional cultures rooted in local values and the spirit of togetherness. To sustain Reog Ponorogo, the government and local communities have undertaken various initiatives, including documentation, promotion, and integration into formal and non-formal education.

"This moment strengthens our commitment to preserving traditional arts and culture as a shared heritage," Fadli said. "Reog Ponorogo is our pride, and it is our duty to ensure this art form continues to thrive and inspire future generations."

The Indonesian government also reaffirmed its commitment to empowering the arts community and protecting cultural expressions across the nation.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: