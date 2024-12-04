Reog Ponorogo Officially Recognized as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage

Iman Rahman Cahyadi
December 4, 2024 | 4:14 pm
SHARE
Dancers perform the ancient Reog dance originating from the East Java district of Ponorogo during the ceremony to commemorate the 77th Indonesian anniversary at the State Palace in Jakarta on August 17, 2022. (Antara Photo/Sigid Kurniawan)
Dancers perform the ancient Reog dance originating from the East Java district of Ponorogo during the ceremony to commemorate the 77th Indonesian anniversary at the State Palace in Jakarta on August 17, 2022. (Antara Photo/Sigid Kurniawan)

Jakarta. Reog Ponorogo has been officially inscribed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) by UNESCO during the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, held in Paraguay on Tuesday.

The decision follows a proposal submitted by the Indonesian government through the Cultural Affairs Ministry to include Reog Ponorogo in UNESCO's ICH list. This recognition marks Indonesia's 14th cultural heritage entry on UNESCO's prestigious roster.

Minister Fadli Zon said he was proud of the achievement, describing it as a milestone in the preservation of Indonesia's cultural arts. "Reog Ponorogo is not just a performance but a reflection of the identity, spirit, and resilience of the people of Ponorogo," Fadli said.

He described the art form as a representation of courage, solidarity, and mutual cooperation—values deeply embedded in local culture for centuries.

Advertisement

"The inclusion of Reog Ponorogo as a representation of Indonesia’s cultural wealth on UNESCO’s ICH list is a source of pride and a reminder for us to preserve and pass it on to future generations," he said in an official statement.

Originating from Ponorogo Regency in East Java, Reog Ponorogo is a traditional performance art that blends dance, music, and mythology. It symbolizes cooperation, evident in its creative process, from mask-making to the collaboration between artists, craftsmen, and the local community.

Fadli said the government is dedicated to advancing national culture within a global context while ensuring the freedom to preserve and develop cultural values, as mandated by Article 32, Paragraph 1 of the Indonesian Constitution.

The UNESCO recognition is regarded as an important for Indonesia to boost efforts in preserving traditional cultures rooted in local values and the spirit of togetherness. To sustain Reog Ponorogo, the government and local communities have undertaken various initiatives, including documentation, promotion, and integration into formal and non-formal education.

"This moment strengthens our commitment to preserving traditional arts and culture as a shared heritage," Fadli said. "Reog Ponorogo is our pride, and it is our duty to ensure this art form continues to thrive and inspire future generations."

The Indonesian government also reaffirmed its commitment to empowering the arts community and protecting cultural expressions across the nation.

Tags:
#Arts
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Prajogo Pangestu’s Listed Companies Attract Global Heavyweights BlackRock and Vanguard
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Prajogo Pangestu’s Listed Companies Attract Global Heavyweights BlackRock and Vanguard

 BlackRock holds an impressive 808 million shares in Barito Pacific (BRPT).
PT PP Infrastruktur Divests Share in Telco Subsidiary to Mitratel
Special Updates 5 hours ago

PT PP Infrastruktur Divests Share in Telco Subsidiary to Mitratel

 The share purchase is worth Rp 650 billion, according to PTPP.
Reog Ponorogo Officially Recognized as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage
News 5 hours ago

Reog Ponorogo Officially Recognized as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage

 Reog Ponorogo has officially been recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) by UNESCO
'Ojol' Drivers May Still Qualify for Subsidized Fuel as Government Reviews Scheme
News 5 hours ago

'Ojol' Drivers May Still Qualify for Subsidized Fuel as Government Reviews Scheme

 Bahlil Lahadalia assured that online motorcycle taxi (ojol) drivers will still be able to purchase subsidized fuel, such as Pertalite
BMKG Warns of Extreme Weather Risks from Siberian Cold Surge During Year-End Holidays
News 6 hours ago

BMKG Warns of Extreme Weather Risks from Siberian Cold Surge During Year-End Holidays

 BMKG warns of extreme weather during the 2024 holidays as a Siberian cold surge may bring heavy rain and flooding to western Indonesia.
News Index

Most Popular

Investment Minister Reveals Apple’s $1B Investment Commitment in Indonesia Amid iPhone 16 Sales Ban
1
Investment Minister Reveals Apple’s $1B Investment Commitment in Indonesia Amid iPhone 16 Sales Ban
2
South Jakarta Teen Arrested for Killing Father and Grandmother, Motive Still Unknown
3
Trump Effect: Indonesia Braces for Potential Flood of Chinese Imports
4
Indonesia Will Not Join Any Military Alliance: Foreign Minister
5
Indonesia, Canada to Significantly Ease Trade Barriers in 2026
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED