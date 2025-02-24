Rescue Workers Recover 14 Bodies from Riau River After Truck Accident

Effendi Rusli
February 24, 2025 | 2:22 pm
Rescue workers carry the body of a truck passenger that plunged into the Segati River in Pelalawan Regency, Riau, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Effendi Rusli)
Pelalawan, Riau. Rescue workers have recovered 14 bodies, most of them children, after a truck carrying dozens of passengers plunged into the Segati River in Riau on Saturday. One passenger remains missing as search efforts continue, authorities said on Monday.

According to Riau Police spokesman Anom Karabianto, the accident claimed 15 lives, including nine children and six adults.

“We have recovered 14 bodies so far, but one victim, identified as Arman Mandrefa, remains missing,” Anom said.

A joint rescue team comprising members from the Provincial Disaster Mitigation Agency, the police, and the military recovered six bodies over the weekend, with an additional eight bodies found on Monday, Anom confirmed.

“We have been searching the river up to 15 kilometers from the accident site using inflatable boats to locate the missing victim,” he added.

The truck was transporting plantation workers and their families from a remote village to a rural market on Saturday morning. The company-owned vehicle was being used to carry both passengers and goods.

Police reported that the driver lost control while crossing a bridge, causing the truck to hit the side barriers and plunge into the river.

Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the accident, but preliminary findings suggest driver fatigue may have been a contributing factor.

