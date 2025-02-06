Rescue Workers Recover Body of Malaysian Hiker Who Fell at Mount Rinjani Slope

Muhammad Awaludin
May 5, 2025 | 11:27 am
Rescue workers recover the body of Malaysian hiker Rennie bin Abdul Ghani on the slope of Mount Rinjani in West Nusa Tenggara, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/M Awaludin)
Jakarta. A Malaysian hiker, Rennie Bin Abdul Ghani (57), fell from a cliff on the Torean trail of Mount Rinjani in West Nusa Tenggara on Saturday, around 1:00 p.m. The incident occurred while the victim and his group were descending from the Segara Anak Lake area toward the Torean trail.

The Rinjani National Park Authority reported that Rennie was found dead and his body was successfully evacuated by a joint Search and Rescue (SAR) team on Sunday, around 10:30 a.m.

The Head of the Mataram SAR Office, Muhamad Hariyadi, said the evacuation process was challenging due to the extreme terrain conditions. The rescue operation involved various SAR units in the Mataram region.

"The body was found at a depth of about 80 meters. The evacuation was carried out using lifting techniques with strict supervision for the safety of the team. The recovery process took approximately 3.5 hours," Hariyadi explained in a press statement on Monday.

Advertisement

The incident began when Rennie decided to continue the journey alone while the group was resting. He was suspected to have slipped and lost balance while crossing a steep and dangerous part of the trail. The incident occurred not far from the Banyu Urip water spring.

The group leader, noticing Rennie had gone ahead, attempted to catch up and offered help in passing through a section of the trail with safety ropes. However, Rennie declined the offer.

When attempting to descend a steep section of the trail, Rennie released their grip on the safety rope and is suspected to have lost footing. As a result, he fell into a ravine 80 meters deep on the right side of the trail.

After being evacuated, Rennie's body was handed over to the family and taken to the Bhayangkara Hospital in Mataram for further handling.

The death of this Malaysian hiker serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance while hiking, especially on extreme trails like Torean. Although Mount Rinjani is known as a popular destination for hikers, all hikers must prioritize safety and follow the established safety procedures.

