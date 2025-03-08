Rescuers Recover One Body, Four Still Missing After Sukabumi Landslide

Sukabumi. Rescuers have recovered the body of one of five people who went missing in a landslide that struck Sukabumi, West Java, on Thursday, officials said on Saturday.

The victim, identified as 50-year-old Yayar, was found buried under the landslide debris in Kampung Cijangkar, Kertajaya village, Simpenan district.

Local residents, assisted by police officers from the Simpenan precinct, conducted the search. However, challenging terrain and blocked access routes have hampered efforts by the joint search and rescue team.

So far, the disaster has claimed four lives, while four others remain unaccounted for.

Advertisement

National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) chief Lt. Gen. Suharyanto said that the missing victims were scattered across multiple locations. Three remain missing in Lengkong district, while two were reported missing in Simpenan. One of them, Yayar, has been found dead, while the search continues for a nine-year-old boy named Mondi.

“Basarnas teams, along with the military, police, and volunteers, are continuing search efforts,” Suharyanto said.

In addition to the landslide, severe flooding struck the Palabuhanratu area in Sukabumi on Thursday night, sweeping away dozens of fishing boats and a minibus into the sea.

The flooding was triggered by the overflowing Cipalabuhan River, which inundated the Palabuhanratu fishing harbor. The Palabuhanratu-Cisolok road was also paralyzed, submerged under 1.5 meters of water.

The landslide also caused severe infrastructure damage, including the Cidadap Bridge. According to Suharyanto, the deputy minister of public works and housing (PUPR) has inspected the site and decided to install a Bailey bridge as a temporary solution to restore transportation access.

“Once the Bailey bridge is in place, the ministry will construct a permanent bridge, no later than after Eid,” he added.

Floods and landslides also damaged between 100 and 200 houses in several areas, including Palabuhanratu, with varying levels of destruction.

“We have coordinated with the Sukabumi regent for debris removal efforts involving BPBD, the military, and police. Assistance will also be provided—Rp15 million for homes with minor damage and Rp30 million for those with moderate damage,” Suharyanto said.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: