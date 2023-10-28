Saturday, October 28, 2023
Researcher Predicts Smooth Transfer of Power in 2024

Heru Andriyanto & Rizky Putra Harahap
October 26, 2023 | 2:08 pm
From right -- B-Universe Media Holdings Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, Indo Barometer Executive Director Muhammad Qodari, and B-Universe CEO Rio Abdurachman share the stage at the BNI Investor Daily Summit in Jakarta, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 203. (David Gita Rosa)
Jakarta. A prominent political analyst and researcher has made predictions regarding the upcoming presidential election, foreseeing a smooth transition of power with consensus among rivaling parties.

Muhammad Qodari, founder and executive director of the survey institute Indo Barometer, believes that political rivalries will effectively come to an end once the new president takes office next year. He credits this to the reconciliatory approach adopted by President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.

Qodari pointed out that shortly after Jokowi won reelection in 2019, he appointed his rival presidential candidate, Prabowo Subianto, as the defense minister. Midway through his second term, Jokowi also recruited Prabowo's running mate, Sandiaga Uno, into his cabinet as the tourism minister.

"If Prabowo remained an opposition figure, he could have challenged government policies for vaccination and isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic, creating political divisions like in the United States," Qodari said during the final session of the two-day BNI Investor Daily Summit in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Qodari predicts that Jokowi's political approach will inspire his successor next year. 

Prabowo is running for the presidency for a third consecutive time and has teamed up with Jokowi's oldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his running mate. They will compete against former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, who is partnered with Chief Security Minister Mohammad Mahfud, and former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, who has appointed National Awakening Party (PKB) Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar as his running mate.

Qodari envisions a scenario where power-sharing within the cabinet could apply if any of these candidates wins the presidency, ensuring cooperation among political parties and election contestants. 

For instance, if Prabowo wins, he may appoint Ganjar as the home affairs minister, retain Mahfud in his current ministerial post, appoint Anies as the education minister, and appoint Muhaimin as the manpower minister, Qodari said.

"We have established a political tradition in which all political parties and election contestants agree that we are electing the pilot and co-pilot of a plane called Indonesia, of which we all are the passengers."

Similarly, former politician Enggartiasto Lukita, currently the executive chairman of B-Universe Media Holdings, expressed optimism about post-election situations. He believes that unlike five years ago, the current presidential contestants have less than four months to campaign, reducing the potential for prolonged conflicts and rivalries.

Candidates who resort to "identity politics" and spreading disinformation about their opponents may face repercussions from voters, the former Golkar Party and National Democratic Party (Nasdem) executive said.

"Any candidate who adopts a strategy to humiliate opponents will find it counter-productive to his own campaign," Enggartiasto said.

#Politics
Keywords:
