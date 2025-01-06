Residents Close South Jakarta Bar After Allegations of Hosting LGBT Events

Jakarta. The Bunker Bar, located in the Permata Hijau shopping district in South Jakarta’s Kebayoran Lama area, has been permanently closed following a New Year’s Eve raid led by local residents on Jan. 1.

The raid occurred after residents suspected the venue was hosting activities linked to the LGBT community. Video footage from the incident shows dozens of young men being forced to leave the premises as residents disrupted the gathering.

According to the head of the Permata Hijau administrative village, complaints about the bar had been ongoing for months. "The bar was officially shut down yesterday, but it’s believed these activities have been happening for at least three months," the official said on Monday.

Residents reported the bar multiple times to authorities, but their grievances went unaddressed. The raid, they claim, was a last resort after no action was taken.

Amateur footage shared widely on social media shows chaotic scenes at the venue, which residents alleged was being used for LGBT gatherings. Similar incidents have also been reported recently, including a raid in North Grogol targeting another nightlife venue suspected of hosting LGBT events.

While consensual homosexual acts between adults are not explicitly criminalized under current laws, Article 292 of the Indonesian Criminal Code (KUHP) penalizes homosexual acts involving minors with up to five years in prison.

Additionally, Law No. 1/2023, set to take effect in 2026, introduces penalties for homosexual acts involving lewd behavior, violence, or pornography. However, sexual orientation or same-sex attraction alone is not considered a crime.

