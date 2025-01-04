Residents Warned as Mount Merapi Erupts with 17 Lava Flows

Yogyakarta. Mount Merapi, located on the border of Yogyakarta and Central Java, emitted 17 lava flows with a maximum reach of 1,800 meters as of early Saturday. The volcano also recorded 204 seismic events during this period.

“Seventeen lava flows were observed heading southwest towards the Bebeng and Krasak rivers with a maximum glide of 1,800 meters,” said Agus Budi Santosa, Head of the Geological Disaster Technology Research and Development Center (BPPTKG), in a statement on Saturday.

Weather around Mount Merapi ranged from clear to cloudy, with calm winds and temperatures between 16.4°C and 25°C. Humidity was recorded at 65-99 percent.

“Visually, the volcano was mostly clear, though sometimes covered by fog. Thin white smoke rose 25 meters above the summit,” Agus said.

On Friday, Mount Merapi recorded 144 collapse earthquakes, 49 hybrid earthquakes, and 11 shallow volcanic earthquakes, with varying amplitudes and durations.

Merapi remains at Level III (Alert) status. The main hazards include lava flows and pyroclastic surges, particularly in the south-southwest sector, including the Boyong River (up to 5 km) and the Bedog, Krasak, and Bebeng Rivers (up to 7 km).

“In the southeast sector, the Woro River has a hazard range of up to 3 km, and the Gendol River up to 5 km. Volcanic material from explosive eruptions could potentially reach a radius of 3 km from the summit,” Agus explained.

Residents are advised to avoid activities within the hazard zones, remain vigilant against lava flows and pyroclastic surges, especially during rain near Merapi, and prepare for disruptions from volcanic ash. If there is a significant increase in activity, the volcano’s status will be reassessed.

