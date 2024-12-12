Ridwan Kamil Cancels Election Lawsuit Following Coalition Leaders’ Directive

Jakarta. The campaign team of Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil has abandoned plans to challenge the election outcome, paving the way for rival Pramono Anung to claim victory.

Ahmad Riza Patria, an executive of the Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra) and head of Ridwan’s campaign team, announced on Thursday that the decision to withdraw the lawsuit was made under the directive of coalition leaders.

Riza revealed that the team had prepared the necessary documents to file a legal dispute with the Constitutional Court but decided against proceeding at the last minute due to instructions from coalition leaders.

"We adhere to the policy and directives from our leaders because they appointed me as campaign chief and nominated the gubernatorial and vice-gubernatorial candidates," Riza said. "Our leaders instructed us not to file a dispute with the Constitutional Court."

Ridwan was backed by a coalition of seven incumbent parties.

The decision was welcomed by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the sole major party supporting Pramono’s candidacy.

Pramono secured the election with 50.07 percent of the vote, according to the official tally by the General Election Commission. Ridwan, who garnered around 39 percent of the vote, could have potentially forced a runoff election if he managed to overturn several thousand votes through a legal challenge.

With no lawsuit filed, Pramono’s victory is now final and binding, according to PDI-P executive Ronny Talapessy.

"We call on all parties to respect the election outcome and refrain from spreading misleading information suggesting the possibility of a runoff," Ronny said.

