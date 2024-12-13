Ridwan Kamil Concedes Defeat in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election

Jakarta. Gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil officially conceded defeat on Friday, accepting the victory of rival Pramono Anung in the Jakarta gubernatorial election.

Ridwan and his running mate Suswono also announced their decision not to contest the election results in the Constitutional Court, prioritizing public interest over political ambitions.

"The decision was made after extensive discussions involving inputs from various parties, including Mr. Prabowo Subianto himself," Ridwan said during a press conference at the Golkar Party headquarters in Jakarta.

Pramono secured 50.07 percent of the vote, leading by a margin of approximately 10 percentage points over Ridwan, according to the official election results.

Ridwan acknowledged that his coalition of political parties initially prepared to challenge the election results, assembling a comprehensive legal case. However, they ultimately decided against pursuing the dispute.

“We had gathered a substantial amount of evidence and documentation to file a case, but for the greater good of the nation and out of respect for Jakarta residents, who are undoubtedly weary after a prolonged election process, we chose to abandon our legal efforts,” Ridwan explained.

He also cited the low voter turnout in the November 27 election as a contributing factor to their decision. Forcing a runoff, he noted, would not only burden voters but also impose additional costs on taxpayers.

A Pause in Politics

Looking ahead, Ridwan revealed plans to step back from active politics to spend more time with his family. However, he emphasized that his commitment to contributing to the nation remains steadfast.

“I may be taking a break from politics, but my service to this country will continue in other forms,” he concluded.

