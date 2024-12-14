Ridwan Kamil Congratulates Pramono Anung in Person

Jakarta. Ridwan Kamil on Friday shared a video showing him embracing Pramono Anung to congratulate his rival on winning the Jakarta gubernatorial election.

In the video posted on his Instagram account, Ridwan hugged Pramono and even kissed his hand in a friendly gesture, signaling that the rivalry had come to an end.

He also engaged in an intimate conversation with Pramono’s running mate, Rano Karno.

“Congratulations to my mentor Pramono Anung and my friend Rano Karno on their victory in the Jakarta gubernatorial election. Thank you for being worthy rivals in this competition,” Ridwan wrote in his post.

He also expressed gratitude to Jakarta voters and election organizers for ensuring a peaceful election.

“This is the best outcome for all parties, and I accept it wholeheartedly as part of the democratic process,” he added. “No regrets. Move on. When one door closes, another door opens.”

Pramono won the November 27 election with 50.07 percent of the vote. Although Ridwan trailed by 10 points, he could have forced a runoff by disputing the outcome with the Constitutional Court if he had managed to flip several thousand votes.

However, his campaign team decided to abandon the legal challenge following recommendations from members of the coalition.

