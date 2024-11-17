Ridwan Kamil Criticizes Ahok as Governor with Most Eviction Orders

Yustinus Paat, Heru Andriyanto
November 17, 2024 | 8:49 pm
SHARE
Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil, left, and his running mate Suswono greet the audience from the debate stage at Sultan Hotel in Jakarta, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil, left, and his running mate Suswono greet the audience from the debate stage at Sultan Hotel in Jakarta, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Ridwan Kamil criticized former Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, better known as Ahok, on Sunday for issuing the highest number of eviction orders against city residents. He pledged that, if elected, he would take a different approach to addressing Jakarta's housing issues.

Ridwan’s remarks came during a debate against his rival, Pramono Anung, who is affiliated with Ahok’s party, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

"The governor who issued the most eviction orders is from your party," Ridwan said during the third and final gubernatorial debate at the Sultan Hotel in Jakarta. "Mr. Ahok ordered 113 evictions during his tenure."

Instead of resorting to evictions, Ridwan outlined his plan to build residential housing above markets, train stations, and unused municipal land throughout Jakarta. He emphasized the importance of government intervention to address housing shortages, rather than relying solely on market forces.

Advertisement

"The government must step in and not leave this issue to market mechanisms alone," Ridwan said.

He also highlighted the stark inequality visible in Jakarta's urban landscape, describing a city where luxury landmarks and skyscrapers dominate the bustling business districts of Sudirman and Thamrin, while slums and overcrowded residential areas, “resembling refugee camps”, are scattered elsewhere.

“This unequal urban layout clearly illustrates an extreme disparity,” Ridwan said. “This kind of segregation has persisted since colonial times, and its effects are still visible today. Many people lack proper housing and access to clean water.”

Pramono, in response, assured voters that he would not pursue eviction policies if elected on November 27.

"Mark my words: if I become governor, I will never evict people. My plan is to empower residents," Pramono said.

Tags:
#Politics #Elections
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Biden OKs Ukraine's Use of US-Supplied Long-Range Missiles inside Russia
News 1 hours ago

Biden OKs Ukraine's Use of US-Supplied Long-Range Missiles inside Russia

 The decision is a major US policy shift and comes as Biden is about to leave office.
How A Second Trump Presidency Will Impact Indonesian Economy
Opinion 1 hours ago

How A Second Trump Presidency Will Impact Indonesian Economy

 A shift away from Asian supply chains may result in decreased manufacturing demand for Indonesian industries.
Number of Suspects in Gambling Syndicate Rises to 22
News 4 hours ago

Number of Suspects in Gambling Syndicate Rises to 22

 The latest arrests were made on Saturday, with police saying three more suspects are still at large.
Ridwan Kamil Criticizes Ahok as Governor with Most Eviction Orders
News 6 hours ago

Ridwan Kamil Criticizes Ahok as Governor with Most Eviction Orders

 Ridwan outlined his plan to build residential housing above markets, train stations, and unused municipal land.
Pramono Pledges to Serve Jakarta Residents with Action, Not Empty Rhetoric
News 6 hours ago

Pramono Pledges to Serve Jakarta Residents with Action, Not Empty Rhetoric

 His key priority is expanding access to clean water, noting that currently, only 44 percent of Jakarta's residents have reliable access.
News Index

Most Popular

‘We Lost, No Excuse’: Coach Shin Tae-yong on Indonesia vs Japan
1
‘We Lost, No Excuse’: Coach Shin Tae-yong on Indonesia vs Japan
2
Aspebindo: Indonesia Should Leverage Its Position to Shape Global Coal Prices
3
Diva Reza Artamevia: I’m the Victim in $10 Million Diamond Fraud Dispute
4
Banyuwangi Police Raid Illegal Dog Farm with Supplies from Bali
5
Indonesia's First North American CEPA Nears Completion with Canada
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED