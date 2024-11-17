Ridwan Kamil Criticizes Ahok as Governor with Most Eviction Orders

Jakarta. Ridwan Kamil criticized former Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, better known as Ahok, on Sunday for issuing the highest number of eviction orders against city residents. He pledged that, if elected, he would take a different approach to addressing Jakarta's housing issues.

Ridwan’s remarks came during a debate against his rival, Pramono Anung, who is affiliated with Ahok’s party, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

"The governor who issued the most eviction orders is from your party," Ridwan said during the third and final gubernatorial debate at the Sultan Hotel in Jakarta. "Mr. Ahok ordered 113 evictions during his tenure."

Instead of resorting to evictions, Ridwan outlined his plan to build residential housing above markets, train stations, and unused municipal land throughout Jakarta. He emphasized the importance of government intervention to address housing shortages, rather than relying solely on market forces.

"The government must step in and not leave this issue to market mechanisms alone," Ridwan said.

He also highlighted the stark inequality visible in Jakarta's urban landscape, describing a city where luxury landmarks and skyscrapers dominate the bustling business districts of Sudirman and Thamrin, while slums and overcrowded residential areas, “resembling refugee camps”, are scattered elsewhere.

“This unequal urban layout clearly illustrates an extreme disparity,” Ridwan said. “This kind of segregation has persisted since colonial times, and its effects are still visible today. Many people lack proper housing and access to clean water.”

Pramono, in response, assured voters that he would not pursue eviction policies if elected on November 27.

"Mark my words: if I become governor, I will never evict people. My plan is to empower residents," Pramono said.

