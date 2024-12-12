Ridwan Kamil Doesn’t Contest Pramono Anung’s Win as Deadline Passes

Jakarta. Pramono Anung’s outright win in the Jakarta gubernatorial election looks set to go uncontested after closest rival Ridwan Kamil didn’t file a dispute with the Constitutional Court until the deadline at 11.59 p.m. on Wednesday.

Pramono was declared the governor-elect on Sunday after winning 50.07 percent of the vote in the November 27 election. The Constitutional Court gave all candidates three days to register a dispute.

The campaign team of Ridwan, who trailed with 39.4 percent of the vote, has pledged to dispute the result in an attempt to force a runoff.

However, after midnight on Thursday, Jakarta wasn't on the list of provinces where election disputes have been registered with the Constitutional Court.

Advertisement

There were 15 lawsuits challenging gubernatorial election outcomes in 11 provinces including East Java, Central Java, Bangka Belitung Islands, Central Kalimantan, Southeast Sulawesi, South Sulawesi, North Sulawesi, East Kalimantan, North Sumatra, North Maluku, and South Papua.

There were also 259 lawsuits disputing outcomes in the regent and mayoral elections across the country.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: