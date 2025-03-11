Ridwan Kamil Pledges Support for KPK Investigation Following House Search

Bandung. Former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil said on Monday that he fully cooperated with the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) when investigators conducted a search at his private residence in Bandung.

The search was part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption involving the provincial government-owned Bank BJB, the KPK confirmed.

"It’s true that a KPK team visited our home in connection with the BJB case," Ridwan said in a statement.

"The KPK team presented a valid warrant, and as a law-abiding citizen, I fully cooperated and support the KPK’s investigation," he added.

However, Ridwan declined to provide further details regarding the probe or why his residence was searched.

"For any inquiries regarding the investigation, I encourage the media to directly contact the KPK," he said.

The KPK has named five suspects, including government officials and business executives, in the Bank BJB corruption case, but their identities have not yet been disclosed.

"There are five suspects in the case, but further details will be announced later this week," KPK spokesman Tessa Mahardhika said in Jakarta.

