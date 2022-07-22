Ridwan Kamil Pledges to Help Make Y20 Voices Heard

West Java Govermor Ridwan Kamil leaves a comment on the Y20 board following the gala dinner in Satay Building, Bandung, on July 21, 2022. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Bandung. West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil recently promised the Y20 delegates that he would do his best to bring the Communiqué —the main outcome of the youth forum— to President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo as the current chair of the G20.

For the past few days, dozens of Y20 youth delegates from around the world have been negotiating with one another to finalize the Communiqué. This document encompasses youth demands and policy recommendations on issues that matter the most to the young generation such as employment.

The main goal is to present the document to President Jokowi who would later bring the policy recommendations to be discussed with other G20 leaders at the upcoming G20 summit in Bali.

"With all my power, along with [Jakarta Governor] Anies Baswedan, I would make sure that your Communiqué is presented to President Jokowi. Why would you fly a long way if your thoughts, conclusion, are not heard or presented at the G20 summit," Ridwan told the youth delegates during a gala dinner with the Y20 delegates at Gedung Sate in Bandung on Thursday.

For context, Jakarta Governor Anies earlier this week also made a commitment to support the agreed Communiqué.

According to Ridwan, coming to an agreement is one challenge. Presenting the Communiqué is another challenge.

"You have my full support. Let me know what I can do to help within my power," Ridwan Kamil said, while also committing to use his social media —which has a massive following— to spread the word about the Communiqué.

The governor also told the Y20 delegates to raise other youth's awareness of the Communiqué via social media such as TikTok, Twitter, etc.

The world has 1.8 billion young people. Youth can be a positive force for development when provided with knowledge and opportunities, according to Y20 Indonesia 2022 Co-Chair Nurul Hidayatul Ummah.

Nurul called for the government and stakeholders to pay more attention to youth, among others, by giving them access to education and the labor market.

"The future is in the hands of the youth. [...] Youth is a country's greatest asset. From the youth, to a better world," Nurul said.

Bhinneka Tunggal Ika Spirit

For the past few months, the Y20 youth delegates have been having online discussions through a series of pre-summits.

"In the last 24 hours, we have had discussions that went until midnight. That was passion and commitment from the young people," Narayan Khanal, Australian delegate of the diversity and inclusion track, said.

"We have done this in the spirit of Bhinneka Tunggal Ika, the idea of 'unity in diversity, having that respect for people from different parts of the world," Narayan said.

Social Safety Nets for Informal Workers

Y20 delegate from Argentina Maria Guadalupe Dadamio said that the policy recommendation drafting on the youth employment track went smoothly.

The discussions focused on a number of issues, including social safety nets for informal workers. Maria was the co-lead of the social safety networking group.

"In Argentina, we have 60 percent of people working in informality. To be able to guarantee to this population access to social safety nets was a key aspect for Argentinians and the Global South in general," Maria told the Jakarta Globe in a doorstop interview.

According to the Y20 2022 White Paper, an estimated 96.8 percent of all young workers in developing countries work in the informal economy.