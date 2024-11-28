Ridwan Kamil Seeks Support from Dharma's Camp for Potential Jakarta Election Runoff

Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar
November 28, 2024 | 1:37 pm
Independent candidate Dharma Pongrekun shows his inked finger after voting at a polling station in Lebak Bulus on Nov. 27, 2024. (Antara Photo/Fauzan)
Independent candidate Dharma Pongrekun shows his inked finger after voting at a polling station in Lebak Bulus on Nov. 27, 2024. (Antara Photo/Fauzan)

Jakarta. Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil is targeting supporters of independent candidate Dharma Pongrekun to secure a victory if the 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial election goes into a runoff.

Ridwan Kamil’s campaign team anticipates a possible runoff, with a potential showdown with Pramono Anung. A second round of voting will take place if no candidate secures more than 50 percent of the vote.

To prepare, Ridwan Kamil confirmed that his team has already initiated communication with Dharma’s camp. “Every vote matters,” Ridwan Kamil told reporters at a press conference at Hotel Sultan in Jakarta on Wednesday.

He praised Dharma’s impressive efforts during the campaign, noting that while surveys initially indicated support at around 3-5 percent, their actual performance in the quick count saw them garnering about 10 percent of the vote. “This is extraordinary. I have a lot of respect for their campaign. Dharma and his running mate Kun Wardhana have been true fighters,” he added.

In addition to courting the votes of Dharma-Kun supporters, Ridwan Kamil revealed that his team would reassess and refine its strategy for the second round of the election. “If it comes down to just candidates number 1 and 3 in the second round, we hope to reach out to voters who supported Dharma and communicate with them as best we can,” Ridwan Kamil explained.

Meanwhile, the Pramono Anung-Rano Karno (Pramono-Rano) gubernatorial ticket has declared victory in the 2024 Jakarta Gubernatorial Election, based on their internal real count results. According to the General Elections Commission (KPU), which has reported 99.92 percent of the total votes, Pramono-Rano secured 2,181,636 votes (50.07 percent), followed by Ridwan Kamil-Suswono with 1,717,037 votes (39.4 percent), and Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardana with 458,839 votes (10.53 percent).

