Ridwan Kamil's Eldest Son Is Missing in Switzerland

Jakarta. West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil's eldest son, Emmeril Khan Mumtadz, was reported missing in Bern, Switzerland, after swimming in the Aaree river on Thursday.

Elpi Nazmuzaman, a family representative, confirmed the report. Elpi said that Eril's disappearance occurred on Thursday, and a search was already underway.

"Eril's condition is still being searched by the SAR team and the Swiss police. However, the search was temporarily suspended because it was getting dark, and the plan was to continue tomorrow morning," he told reporters on Friday.

"The chronology is as follows: Eril swims in Bern's Aaree river with his sister and friends," Elpi said.

"When he wanted to rise to the surface, Eril was dragged by a fairly swift current of a river that had previously received help from his friend. The incident occurred on May 26, 2022, at noon Swiss time with clear weather conditions," he said.

The search had been running for six hours since 11:00 p.m on Thursday local time, Elpi said. There are five hours time difference between Bern and Jakarta.

He said the family hoped that Eril could be found soon in good health.

According to Elpi, Ridwan Kamil was in England at the time of the incident, leading a delegation from the West Java Provincial government.

Ridwan had embarked immediately to Switzerland after receiving the news of the accident. He was currently reunited with his family there. Elpi said the family was in Switzerland looking for a school for Eril to continue his master's degree.