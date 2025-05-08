Riot Erupts at Muara Beliti Narcotics Facility in S. Sumatra

Jakarta. A riot broke out at the Muara Beliti Narcotics Correctional Facility in Musi Rawas, South Sumatra Province, on Thursday around 9:00 a.m.

Ronald Heru Praptama, Head of the Muara Beliti Narcotics Correctional Facility, said the incident began when officers conducted a raid on inmates' cells in Block Bangua. During the search, officers discovered 54 mobile phones. Unhappy with the discovery, inmates attacked the officers.

"A total of 54 mobile phones were found during a raid in the inmates’ cell," he said.

As of 11:00 a.m., joint forces from Petanang Police Mobile Brigade, Musi Rawas Police, and Lubuk Linggau Police were still working to secure the situation.

Musi Rawas Police Chief, Agung Adhitya Prananta, revealed that the riot was triggered by the inmates’ frustration over frequent raids carried out by correctional officers.

"Some inmates were upset about the frequent raids, which led them to resist and start a rebellion," said Agung.

Agung said the situation at the correctional facility was gradually returning to normal. He added that no inmates had been formally secured or detained, as the investigation is still ongoing.

"Security forces are already on-site. The situation is now under control and stable. At this stage, our priority is to maintain a safe and conducive environment," Agung explained.

He also denied any reports of hostage-taking. "There is no truth to the information about hostages. All officers and inmates are safe," he concluded.

