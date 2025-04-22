Robert Prevost, First American Pope in History Of The Catholic Church, Will Take The Name Leo XIV

Associated Press
May 9, 2025 | 12:35 am
SHARE
Cardinal Robert Prevost appears on the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica after being chosen the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, choosing the name of Pope Leo XIV, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Cardinal Robert Prevost appears on the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica after being chosen the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, choosing the name of Pope Leo XIV, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Vatican City. Robert Prevost, a missionary who spent his career ministering in Peru and leads the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops, was elected the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church.

Prevost, a 69 member of the Augustinian religious order, took the name Leo XIV. He appeared on the loggia of St. Peter's Square wearing the traditional red cape of the papacy -- a cape that Pope Francis had eschewed on his election in 2013.

Prevost had been a leading candidate except for his nationality. There had long been a taboo against a US pope, given the geopolitical power already wielded by the United States in the secular sphere. But Prevost, a Chicago native, was seemingly eligible also because he’s a Peruvian citizen and lived for years in Peru, first as a missionary and then as an archbishop.

Francis clearly had his eye on Prevost and in many ways saw him as his heir apparent. He brought Prevost to the Vatican in 2023 to serve as the powerful head of the office that vets bishop nominations from around the world, one of the most important jobs in the Catholic Church. As a result, Prevost had a prominence going into the conclave that few other cardinals have.

Advertisement

The crowd in St. Peter’s Square erupted in cheers, priests made the sign of the cross and nuns wept as the crowd shouted “Viva il papa!” after the white smoke wafted into the late afternoon sky at 6:07 p.m. Waving flags from around the world, tens of thousands of people waited to learn who had won.

Tags:
#International #Religion
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Robert Prevost, First American Pope in History Of The Catholic Church, Will Take The Name Leo XIV
News 1 hours ago

Robert Prevost, First American Pope in History Of The Catholic Church, Will Take The Name Leo XIV

 The crowd in St. Peter’s Square erupted in cheers, priests made the sign of the cross, and nuns wept as the crowd shouted “Viva il papa!”
No New Pope Elected Yet After Two More Inconclusive Rounds of Conclave Voting
News 7 hours ago

No New Pope Elected Yet After Two More Inconclusive Rounds of Conclave Voting

 With no candidate securing the necessary two-thirds majority, or 89 votes, the world will need to wait longer for the new Catholic leader.
Black Smoke Pours from Sistine Chapel Chimney, Indicating No Pope Was Elected As Conclave Opens
News 23 hours ago

Black Smoke Pours from Sistine Chapel Chimney, Indicating No Pope Was Elected As Conclave Opens

 Cardinals retired for the night and will return to the Sistine Chapel on Thursday morning to try to find a successor to Pope Francis.
Cardinals to Begin Solemn and Secret Voting Ritual to Elect New Pope
News May 7, 2025 | 2:32 pm

Cardinals to Begin Solemn and Secret Voting Ritual to Elect New Pope

 Assuming no winner is found, the Vatican said black smoke could be expected out of the Sistine Chapel chimney at around 7 p.m. local time.
Ahead of The Conclave, Vatican Staff Vow Secrecy Under Threat of Excommunication
News May 6, 2025 | 4:44 am

Ahead of The Conclave, Vatican Staff Vow Secrecy Under Threat of Excommunication

 The cardinals will take their oaths in the Sistine Chapel on Wednesday, before they cast their first ballots.
What Is a Conclave? A Step-by-Step Guide to Picking the Next Pope
News Apr 30, 2025 | 10:53 am

What Is a Conclave? A Step-by-Step Guide to Picking the Next Pope

 Cardinals under 80 gather in the Sistine Chapel on May 7 to elect the next pope in a centuries-old, secretive process called a conclave.
Conclave to Elect New Pope Will Start On May 7 
News Apr 29, 2025 | 8:48 am

Conclave to Elect New Pope Will Start On May 7 

 Only cardinals under 80 are eligible to vote, and it is not clear how many of the 135 will participate.
Conclave to Elect New Pope to Begin May 7 as Cardinals Seek Unity
News Apr 28, 2025 | 9:58 pm

Conclave to Elect New Pope to Begin May 7 as Cardinals Seek Unity

 Cardinals set May 7 for the conclave to elect Pope Francis' successor, seeking unity amid global diversity and lingering tensions.
Conclave Politics Begin but Many Cardinals Barely Know Each Other
News Apr 27, 2025 | 11:49 am

Conclave Politics Begin but Many Cardinals Barely Know Each Other

 All that is certain about the upcoming conclave is that there is no certainty.
Cardinals Set Saturday Funeral for Pope Francis, Public Viewing Begins Wednesday
News Apr 22, 2025 | 4:46 pm

Cardinals Set Saturday Funeral for Pope Francis, Public Viewing Begins Wednesday

 Cardinals set Pope Francis’ funeral for Saturday in St. Peter’s Square; public viewing of his casket begins Wednesday in the basilica.

The Latest

Robert Prevost, First American Pope in History Of The Catholic Church, Will Take The Name Leo XIV
News 1 hours ago

Robert Prevost, First American Pope in History Of The Catholic Church, Will Take The Name Leo XIV

 The crowd in St. Peter’s Square erupted in cheers, priests made the sign of the cross, and nuns wept as the crowd shouted “Viva il papa!”
Lawmaker Warns Minister Maruarar Against Converting Jakarta Prison into Housing
Business 3 hours ago

Lawmaker Warns Minister Maruarar Against Converting Jakarta Prison into Housing

 Maruarar has said the inmates at Cipinang could be relocated to a new facility outside urban areas.
State Budget Faces Major Shortfall as SOE Dividends Shift to Danantara
Business 5 hours ago

State Budget Faces Major Shortfall as SOE Dividends Shift to Danantara

 The most recent dividend payment received by the state budget was Rp 10.8 trillion ($665 million), transferred by BRI in January.
No New Pope Elected Yet After Two More Inconclusive Rounds of Conclave Voting
News 7 hours ago

No New Pope Elected Yet After Two More Inconclusive Rounds of Conclave Voting

 With no candidate securing the necessary two-thirds majority, or 89 votes, the world will need to wait longer for the new Catholic leader.
Trade Ministry Launches “Local Thursday” Movement to Promote Indonesian Products
Business 7 hours ago

Trade Ministry Launches “Local Thursday” Movement to Promote Indonesian Products

 Budi said the campaign will not be limited to Thursdays and hopes it will inspire broader adoption throughout the week.
News Index

Most Popular

Prabowo Thanks Bill Gates for $159 Million Grant to Indonesia
1
Prabowo Thanks Bill Gates for $159 Million Grant to Indonesia
2
Seven EV Makers Eye Rp 15 Trillion Investment in Indonesian Plants
3
Danantara to Set Up Philanthropic Arm, Hopes to Partner with Bill Gates
4
Bilateral Conference Helps Subang Attract Investment in Renewables, EV
5
Danantara Trust Fund Wants to Be ASEAN’s Philanthropic Hub
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED