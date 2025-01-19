Rock Fall Kills Four Worshippers in Bali

Klungkung, Bali. A rock fall triggered by heavy rain collapsed onto a shrine in Klungkung Regency, Bali, on Sunday, killing at least four worshippers and injuring several others.

Police reported that the incident occurred around 6 p.m. local time in Pikat Village, located on a highland.

“Worshippers were praying at the shrine when large rocks tumbled down, crushing the building and those inside. At least four people have been confirmed dead,” said Adjunct Commissioner Gede Budiarta, chief of the local district police.

The victims were identified as I Wayan Nata, I Nengah Mertayasa, I Nyoman Mudiana, and I Ketut Surata. Another worshipper is still reported missing.

“Search operations cannot proceed tonight due to the challenging terrain and darkness. The shrine is situated on the slope of a steep hill, and with the ongoing heavy rain, we are taking precautions against further rock falls,” Gede explained.

Four other people sustained injuries, but their current conditions have not been disclosed.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: