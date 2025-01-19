Rock Fall Kills Four Worshippers in Bali

Sopian Hadi
January 19, 2025 | 11:02 pm
SHARE
Rescue workers carry a victim of a rock fall in Klungkung Regency, Bali, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Sopian Hadi)
Rescue workers carry a victim of a rock fall in Klungkung Regency, Bali, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Sopian Hadi)

Klungkung, Bali. A rock fall triggered by heavy rain collapsed onto a shrine in Klungkung Regency, Bali, on Sunday, killing at least four worshippers and injuring several others.

Police reported that the incident occurred around 6 p.m. local time in Pikat Village, located on a highland.

“Worshippers were praying at the shrine when large rocks tumbled down, crushing the building and those inside. At least four people have been confirmed dead,” said Adjunct Commissioner Gede Budiarta, chief of the local district police.

The victims were identified as I Wayan Nata, I Nengah Mertayasa, I Nyoman Mudiana, and I Ketut Surata. Another worshipper is still reported missing.

“Search operations cannot proceed tonight due to the challenging terrain and darkness. The shrine is situated on the slope of a steep hill, and with the ongoing heavy rain, we are taking precautions against further rock falls,” Gede explained.

Four other people sustained injuries, but their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Tags:
#Disaster
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Three Hostages Arrive in Israel from Gaza as Fragile Ceasefire Passes First Hurdle
News 35 minutes ago

Three Hostages Arrive in Israel from Gaza as Fragile Ceasefire Passes First Hurdle

 In Tel Aviv, thousands of people who gathered to watch the news on large screens erupted in applause.
Three Women Arrested for Attempting to Sell Newborn Baby
News 47 minutes ago

Three Women Arrested for Attempting to Sell Newborn Baby

 One of the suspects admitted to previously selling five babies in Medan, the provincial capital of North Sumatra, police said.
Rock Fall Kills Four Worshippers in Bali
News 5 hours ago

Rock Fall Kills Four Worshippers in Bali

 Police reported that the incident occurred around 6 p.m. local time in Pikat Village, located on a highland.
TikTok Goes Dark as US Ban Takes Effect
Tech 6 hours ago

TikTok Goes Dark as US Ban Takes Effect

 The only option the message gives to US users is to close the app or click another option leading them to the platform's website.
Jakarta Governor’s Regulation on Polygamy Sparks Public Debate
Lifestyle 6 hours ago

Jakarta Governor’s Regulation on Polygamy Sparks Public Debate

 The regulation requires medical justification from the first wife and proof of a childless marriage lasting over 10 years for polygamy.
News Index

Most Popular

Bruce Lee vs Ip Man: Who Would Win? Here’s What Hong Kong’s Wing Chun Master Says
1
Bruce Lee vs Ip Man: Who Would Win? Here’s What Hong Kong’s Wing Chun Master Says
2
Former West Java Councilor Abducted in Myanmar
3
Indonesian Navy Dismantles Mysterious Bamboo Barriers in Tangerang Waters on Prabowo’s Order
4
Trump's Family Circle Has Different Look As He Returns to White House
5
Israel-Hamas Ceasefire to Begin at 0630 GMT, Hostage Releases Planned
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED