Rules on B40 Biodiesel to Finish This Week

Antara
January 3, 2025 | 6:59 am
SHARE
Samples of biodiesel fuel with 20-percent, 30-percent, and 100-percent biodiesel blend as seen in Jakarta on Feb. 26, 2019. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)
Samples of biodiesel fuel with 20-percent, 30-percent, and 100-percent biodiesel blend as seen in Jakarta on Feb. 26, 2019. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)

Jakarta. The Energy Ministry is aiming to finish the implementing rules related to the mandatory B40 biofuel policy later this week.

Indonesia is aiming to start using the so-called B40, a biodiesel product that has a palm oil blending rate of 40 percent, starting in 2025. This policy is one of Indonesia’s strategies to switch to cleaner fuel by taking advantage of its palm oil. Indonesia is leading the global palm oil production.

“Yes, I hope so, that we can finish the [ministerial decree on the B40 policy]this week,” Deputy Energy Minister Yuliot Tanjung told reporters in Jakarta on Thursday, as reported by the state news agency Antara.

According to Yuliot, the said regulations are currently in the “consolidation process” after the team had caused on-field inspections before the new year.  He added: “There will also be a transition process after the regulations.”

Indonesia aims to produce 15.62 million kiloliters of B40 biodiesel this year, which should be enough to meet the demand across the country. The state-run oil company Pertamina has also prepared two of its refineries in Palembang and Papua to facilitate the B40 production. Its commercial arm Pertamina Patra Niaga is in charge of blending the biodiesel with the diesel fuel.

Tags:
#Energy & Minerals
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Wuling Begins Producing EV Batteries in Indonesia
Business 22 minutes ago

Wuling Begins Producing EV Batteries in Indonesia

 The battery, trademarked as MAGIC, is engineered to extend its lifetime by 60 percent compared to conventional batteries.
BYD to Begin Production in Indonesia Next Year
Business 26 minutes ago

BYD to Begin Production in Indonesia Next Year

 BYD, which made its Indonesia debut last year, is setting up a production plant in Subang, West Java.
China’s Xpeng to Enter Indonesian EV Market This Year
Business 3 hours ago

China’s Xpeng to Enter Indonesian EV Market This Year

 Indonesia’s EV market today already has some international players, including China’s Wuling and South Korea’s Hyundai. 
Rules on B40 Biodiesel to Finish This Week
News 4 hours ago

Rules on B40 Biodiesel to Finish This Week

 Indonesia is aiming to start using the so-called B40, a biodiesel that has a palm oil blending rate of 40 percent, starting in 2025.
Man Who Died In Las Vegas Cybertruck Was Shot In Head Before Explosion, Sheriff Says
News 9 hours ago

Man Who Died In Las Vegas Cybertruck Was Shot In Head Before Explosion, Sheriff Says

 The person was a highly decorated US Army Green Beret who deployed twice to Afghanistan.
News Index

Most Popular

Jokowi Slams OCCRP's Corruption Nomination: 'Prove It!'
1
Jokowi Slams OCCRP's Corruption Nomination: 'Prove It!'
2
‘The Prosecutor’ Review: Donnie Yen Serves a Fun Court Action
3
Erick Thohir Cancels Rp 14 Trillion Soekarno-Hatta Airport Terminal Project
4
Tesla Explosion Near Trump Las Vegas Hotel Raises Terrorism Concerns
5
Foreign Affairs Ministry Investigates Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Ambassador in Nigeria
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED