Rules on B40 Biodiesel to Finish This Week

Jakarta. The Energy Ministry is aiming to finish the implementing rules related to the mandatory B40 biofuel policy later this week.

Indonesia is aiming to start using the so-called B40, a biodiesel product that has a palm oil blending rate of 40 percent, starting in 2025. This policy is one of Indonesia’s strategies to switch to cleaner fuel by taking advantage of its palm oil. Indonesia is leading the global palm oil production.

“Yes, I hope so, that we can finish the [ministerial decree on the B40 policy]this week,” Deputy Energy Minister Yuliot Tanjung told reporters in Jakarta on Thursday, as reported by the state news agency Antara.

According to Yuliot, the said regulations are currently in the “consolidation process” after the team had caused on-field inspections before the new year. He added: “There will also be a transition process after the regulations.”

Indonesia aims to produce 15.62 million kiloliters of B40 biodiesel this year, which should be enough to meet the demand across the country. The state-run oil company Pertamina has also prepared two of its refineries in Palembang and Papua to facilitate the B40 production. Its commercial arm Pertamina Patra Niaga is in charge of blending the biodiesel with the diesel fuel.

