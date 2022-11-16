Russia Showers Ukraine with Missiles when Fellow G20 Countries Convening: Zelensky

Jakarta. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Russia had already given its answer to Indonesia’s call to “end the war” at the G20 Summit.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia launched a total of 90 missiles that day. And these massive missile attacks have pounded Ukraine’s energy facilities, causing widespread blackouts. The missile launches have also damaged enterprises and residential buildings.

Advertisement

“When did that happen? As soon as the first day of the G20 summit ended in Indonesia, the most significant statements were made, the key meetings took place. Russia is told about peace, but it fires missiles in response,” Zelenskyy said in a video posted on the Ukrainian government website.

“This is the answer of Russia to Indonesia, India, China and all other countries that talked about the need to end the war. Russia is telling the world that it wants to continue. Now it is time for the world to answer,” he added.

Russian-Made Missile Hits Poland

Zelenskyy's statement came after the reports of a Russian-made missile hitting NATO member Poland. The Ukrainian leader said he had long warned that "Russian terror" would not be limited to Ukraine's borders.

“Today, Russian missiles hit Poland, the territory of our friendly country. People died. Please accept condolences from all Ukrainian brothers,” he said.

“How many times has Ukraine said that the terrorist state will not be limited to our country? It's only a matter of time before Russian terror goes further.”

On Tuesday, precisely at 3.40 p.m. local time, a Russia-made missile dropped on the village of Przewodow, near the border with Ukraine, according to the Polish Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The missile landing killed two Polish citizens.

“Therefore, Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau summoned the ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Polish MFA and demanded immediate and detailed explanation,” the ministry said in a statement.

Jokowi: We Must End The War

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Tuesday kicked off the G20 Bali Summit by urging for an end to the war.

According to Jokowi, a paradigm of collaboration is badly needed to save the world.

"We all have responsibility, not only for our people, but also for the people of the world. Being responsible means respecting international laws and principles of the UN Charter consistently. Being responsible means creating win-win, not zero-sum situations," Jokowi said, alluding to Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

"Being responsible here also means that we must end the war. If the war does not end, it will be difficult for the world to move forward. If the war does not end, it will be difficult for us to take responsibility for the future of current generation and future generations. We should not divide the world into parts. We must not allow the world fall into another cold war."