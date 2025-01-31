Russian Gang Allegedly Abducts Ukrainian, Steals Crypto Assets in Bali

Antara
January 31, 2025 | 8:56 am
SHARE
Bali Police spokesman Commissioner Ariasandy. (Antara Photo/Rolandus Nampu)
Bali Police spokesman Commissioner Ariasandy. (Antara Photo/Rolandus Nampu)

Denpasar. The Bali Police are investigating allegations that a Ukrainian national was kidnapped and robbed by a gang of nine Russian nationals, who allegedly stole $214,429 worth of cryptocurrency from his account.

Bali Police spokesman Chief Commissioner Ariasandy confirmed on Thursday that a team has been deployed to track down the suspects.

"The case is currently being handled by the Bali Police's Criminal Investigation Directorate," he said.

According to the police report, the incident occurred on December 15 in South Kuta District, Badung Regency. The Ukrainian and his driver were traveling in a BMW when they were ambushed on Tundun Penyu Dipal Street. Their vehicle was blocked from both the front and rear by two other cars.

Four men, dressed in black and wearing face coverings, approached the victim’s car armed with knives, hammers, and guns. They allegedly forced the Ukrainian and his driver out of the vehicle, blindfolded them, and placed them in handcuffs.

The victims were then taken to a villa in South Kuta, where the kidnappers confiscated the Ukrainian’s cellphone and forced him to transfer his cryptocurrency assets to two accounts.

"They beat the victim and coerced him into revealing access to his Binance account, allowing them to seize cryptocurrency assets worth $214,429, or approximately Rp 3.5 billion," Ariasandy said.

The victim suffered injuries to his right ear and both wrists, with visible bruises on his hands and head.

Ariasandy said the police are treating the case as a priority and are working urgently to identify and arrest the suspects.
 

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Trump Says 25% Tariffs on Canada and Mexico Coming Saturday
News 9 minutes ago

Trump Says 25% Tariffs on Canada and Mexico Coming Saturday

 Trump is still considering whether to include oil from those countries as part of his import taxes.
Cabinet Focuses on Food Security, Growth After 100 Days in Office
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Cabinet Focuses on Food Security, Growth After 100 Days in Office

 In the cabinet’s first 100 days, the government has launched a series of strategic policies to grow the economy.
Russian Gang Allegedly Abducts Ukrainian, Steals Crypto Assets in Bali
News 3 hours ago

Russian Gang Allegedly Abducts Ukrainian, Steals Crypto Assets in Bali

 he Ukrainian and his driver were traveling in a BMW when they were ambushed on Tundun Penyu Dipal Street.
From OpenAI to DeepSeek: Indonesia Drafts Regulation on AI
Tech 5 hours ago

From OpenAI to DeepSeek: Indonesia Drafts Regulation on AI

 Indonesia is drafting a regulation on the use of artificial intelligence or AI as the new technology's popularity continues to grow.
Mid-Air Collision near DC Leaves No Survivors as Trump Casts Political Blame 
News 11 hours ago

Mid-Air Collision near DC Leaves No Survivors as Trump Casts Political Blame 

 Trump blamed previous administrations’ efforts to promote diversity at federal agencies for contributing to the crash.
News Index

Most Popular

Dozens of Flights Diverted as Bad Weather Hits Soekarno-Hatta Airport
1
Dozens of Flights Diverted as Bad Weather Hits Soekarno-Hatta Airport
2
Graft Fugitive Paulus Tannos Attempts to Renounce Indonesian Citizenship: Minister
3
Flood Disrupts Sedyatmo Toll Road Access to Soekarno-Hatta Airport
4
Flooded Access Roads to Soekarno-Hatta Airport Restored
5
Indonesia to Restrict Crude Oil Exports to Meet Domestic Demand
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED