Russian National Arrested for Drug Distribution in Bali, Faces Death Penalty

Badung. Bali's Provincial Narcotics Agency (BNNP Bali) has arrested Russian national Evgenii Karamyshev, 33, for attempting to distribute seven types of narcotics.

Karamyshev, who had been living in Bali for a year, was apprehended in Jimbaran, Badung, Bali, while attempting to distribute 223.15 grams of hashish. Authorities believe the drugs were intended for sale during the upcoming New Year celebrations.

The arrest followed an investigation, which was aided by tips from the public. Karamyshev was captured alongside evidence and interrogated on-site. A search of his rented room led to the discovery of additional narcotics, including 24 packages of hashish (62 grams), 10 bags of marijuana, five psilocybin mushrooms, 36 bags of white crystals suspected to be mephedrone, as well as methamphetamine, cocaine, and MDMA.

Karamyshev is suspected of operating as a "breaker" and distributor of drugs using a "drop system," where he placed narcotics at specified locations based on coordinates sent via Telegram by his boss. In return, he was compensated in cash or cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin.

The suspect admitted that the narcotics were ordered from Thailand and that his role was limited to receiving, splitting, and distributing the drugs. Despite being involved in this operation for over a year, Karamyshev claimed he did not know the identities of his employers.

I Made Sinar Sumbawa, Head of the Bali Narcotics Eradication Division, confirmed that the investigation is ongoing. "We are continuing to investigate to uncover a larger Russian-Bali drug trafficking network and apprehend the main traffickers behind this operation," Sumbawa said on Monday.

As a result of his actions, Karamyshev faces severe penalties under Indonesian law, including the death penalty or up to 20 years in prison.

