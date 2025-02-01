Russian National Released After Being Cleared of Involvement in Kidnapping of Ukrainian in Bali

Denpasar. Bali Police have released Russian national Khasan Askhabov, 30, after clearing him of any involvement in the kidnapping and robbery of Ukrainian citizen Igor Iermakov by an alleged Russian gang in Bali.

Bali Police Public Relations Chief, Commissioner Ariasandy, confirmed that after questioning Askhabov, investigators found no evidence linking him to a group of nine individuals wanted by authorities in connection with the crime.

“Based on the investigation, there was no evidence of his involvement, as at the time of the incident, he was in Dubai,” Ariasandy said on Saturday in Denpasar.

Askhabov was detained by joint personnel from Bali Police and the Immigration Office at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport on Thursday, Jan. 30, as he was initially suspected of being one of the kidnappers.

Following the clarification of his status, Askhabov was immediately released and allowed to continue his journey to Dubai. Meanwhile, the Bali Police are collaborating with Interpol to track down nine suspects involved in the incident.

Askhabov’s legal representative, Edward Pangkahila, also said that his client denied all accusations against him. One of the key points in his defense was that Askhabov was not in Bali when Iermakov was kidnapped and robbed.

Additionally, when confronted with the victim, Iermakov, he was unable to confirm any previous encounters with Askhabov.

Supported by evidence provided by Askhabov, the allegations were eventually disproven, leading to his release.

According to a police report, the incident occurred on Dec. 15 in South Kuta District, Badung Regency. Ukrainian national Igor Iermakov and his driver were traveling in a BMW when their car was ambushed on Tundun Penyu Dipal Street. Two other vehicles blocked their path from the front and rear.

Four masked men dressed in black with "polisi (police)" logos on their chests approached the vehicle, armed with knives, hammers, and guns. The assailants allegedly forced Iermakov and his driver out of the car, blindfolded them, and restrained them with handcuffs. Ariasandy confirmed the shirt was not issued by the police.

The victims were then taken to a villa in South Kuta, where the kidnappers coerced Iermakov into transferring cryptocurrency assets worth Rp 3.5 billion ($214,500) into two accounts.

The victim managed to escape, was found by local residents in an injured state, and then reported the incident to the police on Dec. 20. The police announced the case to the media more than a month later on Jan. 30, citing ongoing investigations.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: