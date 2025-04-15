Russian Tourist Sneaks onto Freight Train in Sumatra for YouTube Content, Sparks Investigation

Jakarta. A Russian national has gone viral for illegally riding a coal freight train across Sumatra in a stunt intended to generate social media content, prompting an investigation by Indonesian railway authorities.

The individual, identified as Baga Vagabond, boarded the Babaranjang freight train -- operated by state-owned railway company Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) -- on a route from Lampung to South Sumatra. He documented the unauthorized journey on his personal YouTube channel.

In the 31-minute video, Baga narrates his trip from Jakarta to Sumatra via the Merak–Bakauheni ferry crossing. Upon arriving in Bakauheni, he traveled to Bandar Lampung and visited the Tarahan Railcar Depot in Panjang District. There, he followed railway workers and, without permission, climbed into an empty carriage of the Babaranjang train.

While aboard, Baga filmed scenic views along the route, including residential areas and station activity, remaining unnoticed until the train reached its final stop in South Sumatra.

Advertisement

The video, uploaded on April 11, quickly gained attention and triggered concern from KAI’s Regional Division IV in Tanjung Karang, Lampung.

“We deeply regret the actions of this Russian national, which reportedly occurred on Sunday, October 27, 2024. The Babaranjang train is a freight train and not intended for passengers,” said Azhar Zaki Assjari, Head of Public Relations at KAI Division IV, on Monday.

Zaki confirmed that KAI has launched an internal investigation and emphasized that if negligence is found on the part of staff, strict sanctions will be enforced. He also underscored the safety risks of the stunt.

“This action violates railway safety protocols and endangers both the individual and our operations,” he said, citing Article 183, Paragraph 1 of Law No. 23 of 2007 on Railways.

As a precautionary measure, KAI is strengthening coordination with law enforcement and immigration authorities to prevent similar incidents.

“We do not want this kind of content to inspire others to engage in similar illegal behavior,” Zaki added.

This is not the first time Russian nationals have made headlines in Indonesia for controversial actions.

In December 2024, another viral video highlighted the presence of an alleged “Russian colony” in Pancasari Village near Lake Buyan in Bali. The footage sparked further scrutiny amid concerns about lawbreaking by foreign visitors.

According to the Bali Provincial Statistics Agency, 57,860 Russian tourists visited Bali in 2022, with the number rising to 144,104 in 2023. By the end of 2024, Indonesia’s Central Statistics Agency reported 180,215 Russian arrivals.

However, the growing influx has coincided with an uptick in legal violations involving Russian nationals. Reported cases have included the creation of unauthorized “Russian villages,” as well as incidents of kidnapping, extortion, and other criminal activities.

In 2024, the Bali Regional Police recorded that Russians ranked third among foreign nationals involved in criminal offenses on the island, with 28 individuals implicated.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: