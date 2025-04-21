Salvadoran President Bukele Proposes Prisoner Swap with Maduro for Venezuelan Deportees

Associated Press
April 21, 2025 | 7:17 am
SHARE
US President Donald Trump greets El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele as he arrives at the West Wing of the White House in Washington, April 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
US President Donald Trump greets El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele as he arrives at the West Wing of the White House in Washington, April 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

San Salvador, El Salvador. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele proposed carrying out a prisoner swap with Venezuela on Sunday, suggesting he would exchange Venezuelan deportees from the United States his government has kept imprisoned for what he called “political prisoners” in Venezuela.

In a post on the social media platform X, directed at President Nicolás Maduro, Bukele listed off a number of family members of high-level opposition figures in Venezuela, journalists and activists detained during the South American government’s electoral crackdown last year.

“The only reason they are imprisoned is for having opposed you and your electoral fraud,” he wrote to Maduro. “However, I want to propose a humanitarian agreement that includes the repatriation of 100 percent of the 252 Venezuelans who were deported, in exchange for the release and surrender of an identical number (252) of the thousands of political prisoners you hold.”

Among those he listed were the son-in-law of former Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo González, a number of political leaders seeking asylum in the Argentine embassy in Venezuela, and what he said were 50 detained citizens from a number of different countries across the world. Bukele also listed the mother of opposition leader María Corina Machado, whose house the political leader has said was surrounded by Venezuelan police in January.

Advertisement

Bukele said he would ask El Salvador's foreign ministry to be in contact with the Maduro government, which did not immediately respond to the post.

Salvadoran President Bukele Proposes Prisoner Swap with Maduro for Venezuelan Deportees
In this photo provided by El Salvador's presidential press office, prison guards transfer deportees from the US, alleged to be Venezuelan gang members, to the Terrorism Confinement Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (El Salvador presidential press office via AP)

The proposal comes as El Salvador has come under sharp international scrutiny for accepting Venezuelans and Salvadorans deported by the Trump administration, which accused them of being alleged gang members with little evidence. Deportees are locked up in a “mega-prison” known as the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT), built by the Bukele government during his crackdown on the country’s gangs.

Read More:
What to Know About El Salvador's Mega-Prison after Trump Sent Hundreds of Immigrants There

Controversy has only continued after it was revealed that a Maryland father married to a US citizen, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, was among those deported, and court battles have broken out over his return.

El Salvador’s archbishop José Luis Escobar Alas on Sunday called on Bukele not “to allow our country to become a big international prison.”

Despite the controversy, Bukele maintained that all of the people he has kept in prison were “part of an operation against gangs like the Tren de Aragua in the United States.”

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Pope Francis, First Latin American Pontiff who Ministered with Charming, Humble Style, Dies at 88
News 43 minutes ago

Pope Francis, First Latin American Pontiff who Ministered with Charming, Humble Style, Dies at 88

 From his first greeting as pope to his embrace of refugees and the downtrodden, Francis signaled a very different tone for the papacy.
China Warns Countries against Making Trade Deals with the US Unfavorable to Beijing
Business 1 hours ago

China Warns Countries against Making Trade Deals with the US Unfavorable to Beijing

 The US tariffs against other countries are economic bullying, the Commerce Ministry said in the statement.
Indonesia’s Surplus with US Soars Amid Tariff Negotiations
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia’s Surplus with US Soars Amid Tariff Negotiations

 Indonesia ran a $1.57 billion surplus in non-oil and gas trade with the US in February 2025, BPS says.
Ex-Bengkulu Governor Pleads Guilty in Corruption Trial
News 2 hours ago

Ex-Bengkulu Governor Pleads Guilty in Corruption Trial

 He declined to mount a defense and instead expressed remorse for his actions.
Gold Prices Hit All-Time High Amid Global Market Turmoil
Business 4 hours ago

Gold Prices Hit All-Time High Amid Global Market Turmoil

 The surge in Antam's gold prices aligns with a global trend, as gold prices have reached record highs amid escalating trade tensions.
News Index

Most Popular

No Deal Yet: Takeaways from Indonesia-US Tariff Talks
1
No Deal Yet: Takeaways from Indonesia-US Tariff Talks
2
Strange Sell-Off in US Dollar Raises Specter of Investors Losing Trust in Trump’s America
3
Indonesia Seeks Stronger Trade Ties with EU, Australia to Offset Potential US Export Losses
4
Fact Check: Trump’s $2 Billion Tariff Claim Doesn’t Add Up
5
Indonesia Aims to Halt Rice Imports in 2025 as Self-Sufficiency Improves
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED