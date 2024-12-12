Sandiaga Visits Jokowi to Seek Political Advice

Solo. United Development Party (PPP) executive Sandiaga Uno visited the private residence of former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo in Solo on Thursday to seek advice on rebuilding the party after a significant setback in the last election.

During the general elections in February, PPP failed to win a seat in the House of Representatives for the first time since its participation in elections began in the 1970s. This historic low came shortly after Sandiaga joined PPP from the Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra).

“We need to shift our focus to young voters and female voters so that the party can better resonate with public needs and provide solutions to economic and social problems," Sandiaga said after the closed-door meeting with Jokowi.

“Our priority is to ensure PPP’s return to Senayan,” he added, referring to the Central Jakarta area where the national legislature is located.

Sandiaga, who served as tourism minister in Jokowi’s cabinet, said his former boss offered valuable insights into strategies for helping PPP reclaim parliamentary seats in the 2029 election.

“Mr. Jokowi is an asset to all parties, and PPP has received invaluable guidance from him on transforming ourselves into a party that is closer to the public and attentive to their well-being and economic prosperity,” Sandiaga said.

He mentioned that his visit to Solo was primarily to attend a family wedding, but he felt compelled to meet Jokowi, who retired from the presidency on October 20.

