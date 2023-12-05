Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

SAR Team Discovers Two More Bodies at Mt. Marapi

Ulfa Musriadi
December 5, 2023 | 3:18 pm
SHARE
A joint Search and Rescue (SAR) team evacuated casualties of Mount Marapi Eruption in West Sumatra on Dec.5, 2023. Basarnas Padang
A joint Search and Rescue (SAR) team evacuated casualties of Mount Marapi Eruption in West Sumatra on Dec.5, 2023. Basarnas Padang

Padang. A joint Search and Rescue (SAR) team has successfully located two more casualties following the eruption of Mount Marapi in West Sumatra, bringing the total number of climbers who lost their lives to 13. 

Abdul Malik, the Head of the National Search and Rescue Agency of Padang, reported that the team successfully found two deceased victims and promptly initiated the evacuation process. Mount Marapi erupted on Dec. 3, 2023, afternoon.

"The SAR team has successfully discovered two deceased victims at the summit of Mount Marapi, bringing the total number of fatalities to 13 (previously 11). Five individuals have been transported to the hospital, while eight others are still on the mountain," he said on Tuesday.

On the third day of the search operation, a combined SAR team comprising 200 personnel continued their efforts to locate and evacuate victims still stranded on Mount Marapi, situated at an altitude of 2,000 meters above sea level.

Advertisement

Despite Mount Marapi experiencing another eruption this morning, the evacuation and search for the 10 individuals whose whereabouts are still unknown persist. Abdul said that the joint team remained in the field until noon to continue the search process.

Abdul said that the evacuation process faced obstacles due to five eruptions occurring between morning and noon. Volcanic ash also descended to the mountain's base, complicating the access for the joint team.

Six climbers, affected by the eruption of Mount Marapi in West Sumatra, are currently undergoing intensive treatment at Padang Panjang Regional Hospital. All victims have sustained burns exceeding 24 percent, with some also experiencing fractures.

A total of 53 individuals have been successfully evacuated, including the five casualties. Of the 75 climbers at the summit during the eruption, 40 managed to escape and were evacuated to the main post, while 23 remain stranded at the peak of Mount Merapi.

Tags:
#Disaster
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Putin to Discuss Israel-Hamas War During Trip to Saudi Arabia, UAE
News 2 hours ago

Putin to Discuss Israel-Hamas War During Trip to Saudi Arabia, UAE

 Putin will make the visit at a time when Russia wants to advance its role as a power broker in the conflict in the Middle East.
House Confirms Appointment of 7 New Supreme Court Justices
News 2 hours ago

House Confirms Appointment of 7 New Supreme Court Justices

 The House’s Legal Affairs Commission dismissed the appointment of three ad hoc judges for the human rights tribunal.
United Tractors' Subsidiary Acquires 70% Stake in Nickel Companies Valued at Rp 3.22 Trillion
Business 7 hours ago

United Tractors' Subsidiary Acquires 70% Stake in Nickel Companies Valued at Rp 3.22 Trillion

 Danusa Tambang Nusantara (DTN), a subsidiary of United Tractors, has acquired a 70 percent stake in nickel companies SPR and SMA.
SAR Team Discovers Two More Bodies at Mt. Marapi
News 7 hours ago

SAR Team Discovers Two More Bodies at Mt. Marapi

 A joint search and rescue (SAR) team has successfully located two more casualties following the eruption of Mount Marapi in West Sumatra.
Jakarta Seeks to Bolster ‘Sister City’ Ties with Tokyo
News 11 hours ago

Jakarta Seeks to Bolster ‘Sister City’ Ties with Tokyo

 The Jakarta-Tokyo sister city partnership now includes domains such as environmental sustainability,and disaster management.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Former Covid-19 Task Force Head Doni Monardo Passes Away at 60
1
Former Covid-19 Task Force Head Doni Monardo Passes Away at 60
2
Aceh Villagers Refuse Entry to Rohingya Refugees
3
Indonesian Firm to Import Hyundai Electric Buses
4
11 Bodies Recovered after Marapi Eruption, and 12 Climbers Still Missing
5
OECD to Decide on Indonesia’s Accession This Month
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED