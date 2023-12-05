SAR Team Discovers Two More Bodies at Mt. Marapi

Padang. A joint Search and Rescue (SAR) team has successfully located two more casualties following the eruption of Mount Marapi in West Sumatra, bringing the total number of climbers who lost their lives to 13.

Abdul Malik, the Head of the National Search and Rescue Agency of Padang, reported that the team successfully found two deceased victims and promptly initiated the evacuation process. Mount Marapi erupted on Dec. 3, 2023, afternoon.

"The SAR team has successfully discovered two deceased victims at the summit of Mount Marapi, bringing the total number of fatalities to 13 (previously 11). Five individuals have been transported to the hospital, while eight others are still on the mountain," he said on Tuesday.

On the third day of the search operation, a combined SAR team comprising 200 personnel continued their efforts to locate and evacuate victims still stranded on Mount Marapi, situated at an altitude of 2,000 meters above sea level.

Despite Mount Marapi experiencing another eruption this morning, the evacuation and search for the 10 individuals whose whereabouts are still unknown persist. Abdul said that the joint team remained in the field until noon to continue the search process.

Abdul said that the evacuation process faced obstacles due to five eruptions occurring between morning and noon. Volcanic ash also descended to the mountain's base, complicating the access for the joint team.

Six climbers, affected by the eruption of Mount Marapi in West Sumatra, are currently undergoing intensive treatment at Padang Panjang Regional Hospital. All victims have sustained burns exceeding 24 percent, with some also experiencing fractures.

A total of 53 individuals have been successfully evacuated, including the five casualties. Of the 75 climbers at the summit during the eruption, 40 managed to escape and were evacuated to the main post, while 23 remain stranded at the peak of Mount Merapi.

