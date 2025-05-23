SAR Team Rescues 30 Crew Members of Pasifik Memori II Sunk Near Singapore

Febry Andrean Amoga
May 23, 2025 | 1:53 pm
SHARE
This describes the rescue process of the crew members of KM Pasifik Memori II after their ship sank in the waters north of Berakit, Tanjung Uban, Bintan Regency, near the Singapore border, on Thursday, May 23, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Febry Andrean Amoga)
This describes the rescue process of the crew members of KM Pasifik Memori II after their ship sank in the waters north of Berakit, Tanjung Uban, Bintan Regency, near the Singapore border, on Thursday, May 23, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Febry Andrean Amoga)

Jakarta. All 30 crew members were successfully rescued just before a motor vessel named Pasifik Memori II sank north of Berakit, Tanjung Uban, Bintan Regency, near the Singapore border, on Thursday.

The joint rescue operation involved the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla) and the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) following reports that the vessel had been hit from behind by a tanker whose identity remains unknown.

Pasifik Memori II departed from Telaga Punggur Port heading to Natuna waters for fishing before the incident.

As a result of the collision, the vessel lost stability and began taking on water, eventually capsizing. The crew members tried to save themselves by climbing onto the hull of the still-floating vessel.

Advertisement

Several hours later, the crew members were rescued by the MV Andro Spirit GT 45335, a Liberian-flagged vessel that was passing through the location of the incident.

The Coast Guard and the Bakamla immediately dispatched two more vessels to the site to rescue more people.

"A total of 30 passengers were evacuated safely. From the initial examination, the vessel is suspected to have sunk due to a collision with another vessel," said local Coast Guard head Sugeng Riyono.

All rescued crew members were then taken to Tanjung Uban to receive further assistance. 

Tags:
#Accident
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

SAR Team Rescues 30 Crew Members of Pasifik Memori II Sunk Near Singapore
News 2 hours ago

SAR Team Rescues 30 Crew Members of Pasifik Memori II Sunk Near Singapore

 The vessel had been hit from behind by a tanker whose identity remains unknown.

The Latest

Chinese Premier to Visit President Prabowo This Weekend
News 10 minutes ago

Chinese Premier to Visit President Prabowo This Weekend

 The visit would focus on advancing strategic cooperation under the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" (TCTP) initiative.
Gov't Urges Pertamina to Import US Fuel 'No Matter What'
Business 1 hours ago

Gov't Urges Pertamina to Import US Fuel 'No Matter What'

 Indonesia is mulling raising its fuel imports from the US as part of its tariff negotiations.
'Investment, Not Tariffs,' Says Ishiba after Telephone Talks with Trump 
Business 2 hours ago

'Investment, Not Tariffs,' Says Ishiba after Telephone Talks with Trump 

 Ishiba said he reminded Trump that Japan's position was for the US administration to scrap all recent tariffs on imports from Japan.
Indonesia Condemns Israel for Firing at Diplomats in West Bank
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia Condemns Israel for Firing at Diplomats in West Bank

 Israel is facing widespread condemnation after its military forces fired in the direction of visiting diplomats in the West Bank.
SAR Team Rescues 30 Crew Members of Pasifik Memori II Sunk Near Singapore
News 2 hours ago

SAR Team Rescues 30 Crew Members of Pasifik Memori II Sunk Near Singapore

 The vessel had been hit from behind by a tanker whose identity remains unknown.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Seizes Millions of Illegally Imported Tools from China Tracked Through TikTok Ads
1
Indonesia Seizes Millions of Illegally Imported Tools from China Tracked Through TikTok Ads
2
Luhut Proposes $1 Billion Joint Investment Between Indonesia’s Danantara and China’s Sovereign Wealth Entities
3
Shell to Exit Fuel Retail Business in Indonesia, Sells Stations to JV
4
Bank Indonesia Cuts 2025 Growth Forecast After Weak Q1 Performance
5
Bank Indonesia Cuts Benchmark Rate by 25 Basis Points to 5.5 Pct
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED