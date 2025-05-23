SAR Team Rescues 30 Crew Members of Pasifik Memori II Sunk Near Singapore

Jakarta. All 30 crew members were successfully rescued just before a motor vessel named Pasifik Memori II sank north of Berakit, Tanjung Uban, Bintan Regency, near the Singapore border, on Thursday.

The joint rescue operation involved the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla) and the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) following reports that the vessel had been hit from behind by a tanker whose identity remains unknown.

Pasifik Memori II departed from Telaga Punggur Port heading to Natuna waters for fishing before the incident.

As a result of the collision, the vessel lost stability and began taking on water, eventually capsizing. The crew members tried to save themselves by climbing onto the hull of the still-floating vessel.

Several hours later, the crew members were rescued by the MV Andro Spirit GT 45335, a Liberian-flagged vessel that was passing through the location of the incident.

The Coast Guard and the Bakamla immediately dispatched two more vessels to the site to rescue more people.

"A total of 30 passengers were evacuated safely. From the initial examination, the vessel is suspected to have sunk due to a collision with another vessel," said local Coast Guard head Sugeng Riyono.

All rescued crew members were then taken to Tanjung Uban to receive further assistance.

