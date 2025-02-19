Satryo Says He Resigned Voluntarily from Prabowo's Cabinet

Dayat, Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar
February 19, 2025 | 7:34 pm
SHARE
Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro speaks to Beritasatu TV in Jakarta, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Joanito De Saojoao)
Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro speaks to Beritasatu TV in Jakarta, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro was dismissed from his position as Higher Education, Science, and Technology Minister on Wednesday, but he claimed that he had submitted his resignation letter to the president earlier in the day.

His statement came shortly after President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated nanoscience professor Brian Yuliarto as his successor.

"I just returned from the State Secretariat after submitting my resignation letter. I have worked hard over the past four months, but perhaps I did not meet the government's expectations. So, I decided to resign rather than be dismissed," Satryo told reporters in Jakarta.

He said he wrote his resignation letter around midnight on Tuesday and personally delivered it to the State Secretariat the following day to be forwarded to the president.

Advertisement

“I believe I have done my best and worked sincerely. If that wasn’t enough, then I chose to resign,” he said.

Satryo had been under pressure to step down since last month, following allegations that he had dismissed key staff members without notice and exhibited a bad temper in handling internal affairs.

Meanwhile, Brian Yuliarto, the newly appointed higher education minister, said he was offered the position by President Prabowo via a phone call on Wednesday morning before taking the oath of office in the afternoon.

"I received the call while I was in Bandung around 9 a.m.," Brian said after the inauguration ceremony at the State Palace. "I was instructed to consolidate the ministry and ensure alignment with the president's programs.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Satryo Says He Resigned Voluntarily from Prabowo's Cabinet
News 1 hours ago

Satryo Says He Resigned Voluntarily from Prabowo's Cabinet

 His successor was offered the position on Wednesday morning before taking the oath of office in the afternoon.
Immigration Minister Dismisses 71 Officers for Extorting Chinese Nationals at Soekarno-Hatta Airport
News 2 hours ago

Immigration Minister Dismisses 71 Officers for Extorting Chinese Nationals at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

 The Immigration Ministry has dismissed 71 immigration officers at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport for extorting Chinese nationals.
37 Orangutans Rescued in East Kalimantan Amid Rising Human-Wildlife Conflicts
News 2 hours ago

37 Orangutans Rescued in East Kalimantan Amid Rising Human-Wildlife Conflicts

 The Conservation and Natural Resources Center of East Kalimantan successfully rescued 37 orangutans in East Kutai and Kutai Kartanegara.
Three Foreign Governments Plotted to Harm People in Australia: Mike Burgess
News 2 hours ago

Three Foreign Governments Plotted to Harm People in Australia: Mike Burgess

 One government attempted to trick a human rights advocate into traveling to a third country where plotters planned to kill their target.
Prabowo Promises Housing for On-Duty Judges
News 2 hours ago

Prabowo Promises Housing for On-Duty Judges

 Indonesia has around 7,700 judges working across 38 provinces with a rotation system to maintain their impartiality.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesian Palm Oil Export Sees Double-Digit Drop to $1.44 Billion
1
Indonesian Palm Oil Export Sees Double-Digit Drop to $1.44 Billion
2
Indonesia to Develop Its Very Own DeepSeek, Luhut Says
3
Xi Jinping Tells Business Leaders to Focus on Getting Rich First, Then Promote Common Prosperity
4
Death of South Korean Star Kim Sae-ron Sparks Calls for Change in Celebrity Treatment
5
Indonesia's Parliament Set to Approve Revised Mining Law
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED