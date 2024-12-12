Saudi Arabia and Qatar to Pay Back Syria's World Bank Debt

Associated Press
April 28, 2025 | 4:14 am
SHARE
Syrian women flash victory signs with the colour of "revolutionary" Syrian flag on their faces, during a celebratory demonstration following the first Friday prayers since Bashar Assad
Syrian women flash victory signs with the colour of "revolutionary" Syrian flag on their faces, during a celebratory demonstration following the first Friday prayers since Bashar Assad's ouster, in Damascus' central square, Syria, Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Beirut. Saudi Arabia and Qatar said Sunday they will pay Syria’s outstanding debt to the World Bank, a move likely to make the international institution resume its support to the war-torn country.

A joint statement by the finance ministries of Saudi Arabia and Qatar said the decision to pay Syria’s nearly $15 million debt to the World Bank was made during this month's meetings in Washington by the World Bank and the IMF.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry thanked the two oil and gas-rich nations for paying the debt, saying it opens the way for activating cooperation toward recovery and reconstruction after a 14-year conflict that killed half a million people and caused widespread destruction in the country.

Since the fall of Bashar Assad’s government in early December, when insurgent groups led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham stormed his seat of power in Damascus, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have been the main backers of the country’s new leadership.

Advertisement

The United Nations in 2017 estimated that it would cost at least $250 billion to rebuild Syria. Some experts now say that number could reach at least $400 billion.

The joint Saudi-Qatari statement said the payment of Syria’s loans will facilitate the resumption of World Bank support and activities in Syria that have been stalled for more than 14 years. The statement added that the loan payment will allow Syria to take allotments from the World Bank in the near future for “vital sectors.” It did not elaborate.

Syria’s infrastructure suffered widespread destruction during the conflict that broke out in March 2011. Last month, Qatar began supplying Syria with natural gas through Jordan to ease the long hours of electricity cuts that are common in much of the country.

A main obstacle for development projects in Syria are Western sanctions that were imposed on the country more than a decade ago mainly targeting Assad’s government and officials.

The Trump administration has yet to formally recognize the new Syrian government led by president and HTS leader Ahmad al-Sharaa. HTS remains a US-designated terrorist organization, and the sanctions imposed on Damascus under Assad remain in place.

However, Washington has eased some restrictions. The US Treasury in January issued a general license, lasting six months, that authorizes certain transactions with the Syrian government, including some energy sales and incidental transactions.

The European Union, meanwhile, has begun to ease some energy and transport sanctions and banking restrictions against Syria, suspending measures targeting oil, gas and electricity as well as transport, including the aviation sector.

The British government said Thursday it was lifting sanctions against a dozen Syrian entities, including government departments and media outlets.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Saudi Arabia and Qatar to Pay Back Syria's World Bank Debt
News 3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia and Qatar to Pay Back Syria's World Bank Debt

 The United Nations in 2017 estimated that it would cost at least $250 billion to rebuild Syria.
Indonesia Sets Sights on 5.2% Growth in 2025, Surpassing World Bank's Projection
Business Jan 17, 2025 | 8:19 pm

Indonesia Sets Sights on 5.2% Growth in 2025, Surpassing World Bank's Projection

 Indonesia aims to exceed the World Bank's 2025 growth forecast of 5.1%, targeting 5.2% by boosting domestic consumption and investment.
Indonesia's Growth to Outpace Regional Peers Despite Global Economic Slowdown: World Bank
Business Jan 17, 2025 | 7:12 pm

Indonesia's Growth to Outpace Regional Peers Despite Global Economic Slowdown: World Bank

 Indonesia’s economy is expected to grow by 5.1% in 2025, despite global headwinds and challenges like high debt and climate change.
FIFA Confirms Saudi Arabia as 2034 World Cup Host
News Dec 12, 2024 | 9:29 am

FIFA Confirms Saudi Arabia as 2034 World Cup Host

 The decisions complete a mostly opaque 15-month bid process which Infantino helped steer toward Saudi Arabia without a rival candidate.

The Latest

Saudi Arabia and Qatar to Pay Back Syria's World Bank Debt
News 3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia and Qatar to Pay Back Syria's World Bank Debt

 The United Nations in 2017 estimated that it would cost at least $250 billion to rebuild Syria.
Greenland's Prime Minister Says US Isn't Showing Respect
News 3 hours ago

Greenland's Prime Minister Says US Isn't Showing Respect

 He also said Greenland “will never, ever be a piece of property that can be bought by just anyone.”
9 People Killed When Vehicle Plows into Filipino Street Festival Crowd in Vancouver
News 11 hours ago

9 People Killed When Vehicle Plows into Filipino Street Festival Crowd in Vancouver

 Vancouver had more than 38,600 residents of Filipino heritage in 2021, representing 5.9 percent of the city’s total population.
PDI-P Councilor Dies While Delivering Speech at Party Gathering
News 11 hours ago

PDI-P Councilor Dies While Delivering Speech at Party Gathering

 While delivering his opening remarks, he lost his balance and fell forward, striking the microphone stand.
No US Orders for West Java Ceramics Makers as Trade Policies Bite
Business 18 hours ago

No US Orders for West Java Ceramics Makers as Trade Policies Bite

 As of April this year, only two containers of potteries had been shipped to Europe, with no deliveries recorded to the US.
News Index

Most Popular

Norwegian Man Found Dead in River in West Sumatra
1
Norwegian Man Found Dead in River in West Sumatra
2
9 People Killed When Vehicle Plows into Filipino Street Festival Crowd in Vancouver
3
What to Know About the Funeral and Burial of Pope Francis
4
Doctors or Sexual Predators?
5
Conclave Politics Begin but Many Cardinals Barely Know Each Other
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED