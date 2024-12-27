Saudi Authorities Detain Indonesians Suspected of Organizing Illegal Hajj

Jakarta. The Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah has confirmed the detention of three Indonesian nationals by Saudi authorities for allegedly organizing unauthorized Hajj pilgrimages.

The three individuals --identified as IB, AM, and AAS-- were detained in the Makkah region on May 13 and are currently under investigation for suspected violations of Saudi Arabia’s Hajj regulations.

“They are being investigated for allegedly facilitating Hajj travel without official permits,” Indonesian Consul General Yusron B. Ambary said on Wednesday.

According to statements provided by the detainees, Makkah police seized various items during the arrest, including receipts, wristbands, a money-counting machine, and SAR 38,000 in cash. However, the individuals denied using these items for illegal Hajj operations.

The receipts, they claimed, were linked to legitimate Umrah transactions, while the wristbands were leftover items from officially registered Hajj pilgrims from two years prior. AM told investigators that the confiscated cash was his personal savings and operational funds for Umrah services.

Other seized materials, including a money counter and various documents, were said to be remnants from a previous office location that had not yet been transferred to the new premises.

Yusron said the allegations remain in the preliminary stages, with Saudi investigators continuing to gather evidence before referring the case to the public prosecutor.

“The Consulate General in Jeddah is actively monitoring the case, providing legal assistance, and coordinating with the detainees’ families and local authorities to ensure their legal rights are protected,” Yusron added.

He also issued a warning to Indonesian citizens, urging them to refrain from participating in or facilitating unauthorized Hajj travel.

“We strongly advise all Indonesians to comply with the rules and regulations in Saudi Arabia and avoid involvement in unlicensed pilgrimage activities,” Yusron said.

