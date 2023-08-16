Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

SBY Absent as Jokowi Delivers State of the Union

Yustinus Paat
August 16, 2023 | 11:03 am
SHARE
FILE - Fprmer President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) delivers a speech during a Democratic Party gathering in Jakarta, Dec. 11, 2019. (Antara photo)
FILE - Fprmer President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) delivers a speech during a Democratic Party gathering in Jakarta, Dec. 11, 2019. (Antara photo)

Jakarta. Former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, better known as SBY, was not present at the annual joint session of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR), the country's highest legislative body, during which President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo delivered the state of the union address on Wednesday.

This is not the first time SBY has been absent from the joint session; he also skipped last year's event. The joint session, a customary practice held a day before the Independence Day anniversary, traditionally invites all living former presidents and vice presidents.

Likewise, SBY's son and Democratic Party Chairman, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, was also a no-show at the MPR session.

Both SBY and Agus spent the day in their hometown of Pacitan, East Java, as confirmed by the Democratic Party's spokesperson, Herzaky Mahendra Putra.

Advertisement

The purpose of SBY's presence in Pacitan was to inaugurate a museum named in honor of him and his late wife, Ani Yudhoyono. He was accompanied by his son, Herzaky said.

In a similar vein, last year, SBY was on a five-day trip to neighboring Malaysia during the scheduled joint session.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Jokowi Says He Remains Target of Ongoing Hate Politics
News 3 hours ago

Jokowi Says He Remains Target of Ongoing Hate Politics

 The president said that the principles of freedom and democracy are being misused to propagate hatred.
Appointing Presidential Candidates Isn’t My Job: Jokowi
News 3 hours ago

Appointing Presidential Candidates Isn’t My Job: Jokowi

 Jokowi said that it was up to the political parties and coalitions to appoint the presidential candidate for the 2024 election.
SBY Absent as Jokowi Delivers State of the Union
News 4 hours ago

SBY Absent as Jokowi Delivers State of the Union

 Last year, SBY was on a five-day trip to neighboring Malaysia during the scheduled joint session.
ASEAN to Work with China, S. Korea, Japan for Regional EV Ecosystem
News 10 hours ago

ASEAN to Work with China, S. Korea, Japan for Regional EV Ecosystem

 ASEAN will soon announce their partnership with China, Japan, and South Korea on developing its regional EV ecosystem.
Newly-Arrested Militant Plots Attacks on Police, Military Targets
News 23 hours ago

Newly-Arrested Militant Plots Attacks on Police, Military Targets

 The suspect has undergone paramilitary training with the intent of attacking the Brimob headquarters and pre-identified military posts.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Jokowi Mulls Work from Home Policy to Address Deteriorating Jakarta Air Quality
1
Jokowi Mulls Work from Home Policy to Address Deteriorating Jakarta Air Quality
2
Luhut Fails to Get Immediate Investment Pledge from Musk
3
Man Arrested for Selling Internet Banking Customers' Data to Dark Website
4
Sumber Global Energy Secures $187 Million Coal Supply Contract from Vietnam
5
Newly-Arrested Militant Plots Attacks on Police, Military Targets
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED