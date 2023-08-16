SBY Absent as Jokowi Delivers State of the Union

Jakarta. Former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, better known as SBY, was not present at the annual joint session of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR), the country's highest legislative body, during which President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo delivered the state of the union address on Wednesday.

This is not the first time SBY has been absent from the joint session; he also skipped last year's event. The joint session, a customary practice held a day before the Independence Day anniversary, traditionally invites all living former presidents and vice presidents.

Likewise, SBY's son and Democratic Party Chairman, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, was also a no-show at the MPR session.

Both SBY and Agus spent the day in their hometown of Pacitan, East Java, as confirmed by the Democratic Party's spokesperson, Herzaky Mahendra Putra.

The purpose of SBY's presence in Pacitan was to inaugurate a museum named in honor of him and his late wife, Ani Yudhoyono. He was accompanied by his son, Herzaky said.

In a similar vein, last year, SBY was on a five-day trip to neighboring Malaysia during the scheduled joint session.

