Search for Pekalongan Landslide Victims Officially Ends, One Still Missing

Cas Kuat
January 27, 2025 | 5:15 pm
A joint team of 600 personnel, equipped with search dogs and heavy machinery, searches for victims of the Pekalongan landslide in Central Java amid challenging weather conditions, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Cas Kuat)
Jakarta. The National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) has officially ended its search operation for victims of a landslide in Pekalongan Regency, Central Java, which occurred on Jan. 20. The disaster claimed 25 lives, all of whom have been recovered, and one person is still missing.

The conclusion of the operation was announced during a press conference at the main post in Petungkriyono District on Monday.

“The seven-day search operation has achieved its target,” said Budiono, head of Basarnas in Semarang. He said the operation was conducted in line with standard operating procedures and that no requests to extend the search period had been made.

Despite the official closure, one victim, Teguh Imanto, a resident of Kayupuring Village in Petungkriyono, remains missing and is presumed to have been swept away by the Welo River.

While Basarnas has ceased its involvement, joint search teams will continue efforts to locate Teguh by combing the Welo River down to its mouth in the Java Sea near Pekalongan City.

With the search operation concluded, the focus will now shift to post-disaster recovery efforts. These include restoring road access, repairing infrastructure, and rehabilitating public facilities damaged by the landslide.

