Second Indonesian Worker Dies After Shooting by Malaysian Maritime Agency

Effendi Rusli
February 6, 2025 | 11:46 am
Fanny Wahyu, head of the Riau Migrant Worker Protection Service Center (BP3MI), provides updates on the shooting of Indonesian migrant workers by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM), on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Effendi Rusli)
Fanny Wahyu, head of the Riau Migrant Worker Protection Service Center (BP3MI), provides updates on the shooting of Indonesian migrant workers by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM), on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Effendi Rusli)

Pekanbaru. The death toll from the shooting of Indonesian migrant workers by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM) on January 24, 2025, has risen to two. The second victim passed away on February 4.

The Indonesian Migrant Worker Protection Service (BP3MI) and the Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed the death of another Indonesian citizen. The victim had been receiving treatment at the Idris Shah Serdang Hospital, along with three other Indonesian nationals injured in the APMM shooting.

"One of our citizens, who had been in critical condition and unconscious, passed away last night," said Fanny Wahyu, BP3MI spokesperson, on Wednesday.

Two Indonesians in Critical Condition After Malaysian Maritime Shooting

There were four Indonesian nationals in Malaysia receiving treatment following the Jan. 24 shooting. Three of them are from Riau, identified as MZ, AH, and B, while the fourth, MH, is from Aceh.

BP3MI Riau is currently awaiting assistance from the Ministry in identifying the deceased, as the victim did not have any documents at the time of the incident. “We are working to verify the identity of the victim through biometric data and are in contact with fellow Indonesian migrant workers who were with him,” Fanny added. “We hope to get the information soon so we can determine where the victim is from.”

Earlier, Basri, 50, an Indonesian national, was killed and four others were wounded when APMM opened fire on their boat, accusing them of trespassing in waters off Tanjung Rhu Beach in Selangor. Basri was buried on Jan. 29, 2025, in his hometown of Desa Terkul, Rupat District, Bengkalis Regency, Riau.

