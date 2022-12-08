Second Supreme Court Justice Detained for Alleged Corruption

Supreme Court Justice Gazalba Saleh dressing in an orange vest is presented at a press conference by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in Jakarta on December 8, 2022, after he was named a graft suspect. (Antara photo/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission, or KPK, on Thursday detained a second Supreme Court justice for allegedly taking bribe in his handling of a bankruptcy lawsuit against a small lender in Central Java.

Justice Gazalba Saleh was sent to KPK’s detention facility in Jakarta, more than two months after fellow Supreme Court Judge Sudrajad Dimyati was named a graft suspect for the same case.

Gazalba’s arrest was a result of the ongoing investigation against Sudrajad, KPK Deputy Chairman Johanis Tanak told reporters in Jakarta.

He said Gazalba was promised 202,000 Singapore dollars by businessmen who sought bankruptcy ruling against financing cooperative Intidana early this year.

The KPK has named 13 suspects in the case, mostly Supreme Court clerks and registrars.

Sudrajad has allegedly received bribes in return for a ruling favoring two businessmen Ivan and Heryanto who were involved in a civil case battle with Intidana in provincial capital Semarang.

The businessmen have taken loans from the lender but somehow sought a bankruptcy ruling against Intidana. They earlier lost the case at the Semarang District Court but won the appeal at the Supreme Court.

According to KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri, the two businessmen handed Supreme Court clerks and registrars money to be channeled to judges who handled the case.

In addition to the two justices, the suspects also include court clerks Redhy Novarisza and Albasri; businessmen Ivan Dwi Kusuma Sujanto and Heryanto Tanaka; court registrars Prasetio Nugroho, Elly Tri Pangestu, Desy Yustria, and Muhajir Habibie; Supreme Court employee Nurmanto Akmal; and lawyers Yosep Parera and Eko Suparno.