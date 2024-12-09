Semarang Police Officer Fired for Shooting Student, Status Upgraded to Suspect

Semarang. Semarang police officer Robig Zaenudin has been fired and his status upgraded to that of a criminal suspect for shooting a student from SMK Negeri 4 Semarang.

Central Java Police spokesperson Artanto said that Robig's actions were deemed disgraceful and damaging to the institution's reputation. "The Code of Ethics Council (KKEP) has ruled for a dishonorable discharge (PTDH) against Robig for committing a disgraceful act, shooting a child," Artanto explained during a press conference at the Central Java Police Headquarters in Semarang on Monday.

Despite the dismissal, Robig retains the right to appeal the decision within three days. In the meantime, he will remain in detention at a special holding facility at the Central Java Police Headquarters.

In addition to the administrative punishment, Robig’s status has been upgraded to that of a criminal suspect, with further legal proceedings to be handled by the Criminal Investigation Directorate. "His status as a suspect has been confirmed, and the criminal proceedings will be managed by the Criminal Investigation Directorate," Artanto concluded.

The ethics hearing, which began at 2:00 p.m., was attended by representatives from the National Police Commission (Kompolnas), legal counsel for the victim's family, Zainal Abidin Petir, and the victim’s relatives. Witnesses, including survivors of the shooting, were also present to testify.

The police initially claimed that Robig shot 17-year-old GRO and his friends to break up a brawl. However, Central Java Police's Internal Affairs Chief, Aris Supriyono, later clarified that Robig fired under pressure after nearly being hit by the victim's motorcycle.

An internal investigation by the Central Java Police’s Internal Affairs found that Robig had violated regulations on firearm use under Police Chief Regulation No. 1 of 2009. He was also charged under Article 13(1) of Government Regulation No. 1 of 2003 and Police Regulation No. 7 of 2022 concerning the Police Code of Ethics.

