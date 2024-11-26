Semarang Police Shot Student During Gang Clash, Investigation Underway

Semarang. A 16-year-old student from SMK Negeri 4 Semarang, identified as GRO, was fatally shot by police early Sunday during a gang clash in West Semarang. Authorities allege the vocational school student attacked an officer attempting to intervene in the brawl.

Semarang Police Chief Commissioner Irwan Anwar confirmed the shooting, stating the victim was involved in a brawl between two gangs, Pojok Tanggul and Seroja. According to Irwan, an off-duty investigator passing by tried to break up the fight but was attacked, prompting the officer to open fire in self-defense.

"The officer attempted to mediate but was attacked, leading to the decisive action," Irwan said Monday evening, adding that GRO was shot in the hip. The victim later died of his injuries.

Police are awaiting autopsy results for further details on the shooting. The officer involved has been detained by the Internal Affairs for questioning.

The clash reportedly injured two other SMKN 4 students, identified as S, 16, and A, 17, who are receiving treatment for their wounds.

Irwan said that GRO was taken to the hospital by rival gang members and the officer involved, which delayed identifying the victim.

Meanwhile, SMKN 4's teachers expressed doubts over claims that GRO was part of a gang. Nanang Agus, the school’s disciplinary officer, described the student as well-behaved and accomplished.

"GRO was a high-achieving student and an active member of the school's marching band. Based on his record, we find it hard to believe he was involved in gang activity," Nanang said.

