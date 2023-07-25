Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Senior Minister Airlangga Interrogated by Prosecutors over CPO Export

Ilham Octafian
July 24, 2023 | 11:12 pm
SHARE
Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto, left, speaks to reporters after being interrogated by prosecutors at the Attorney General's Office in Jakarta, Monday, July 24, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto, left, speaks to reporters after being interrogated by prosecutors at the Attorney General's Office in Jakarta, Monday, July 24, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto underwent a 12-hour interrogation by prosecutors on Monday as part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal export of crude palm oil (CPO) that resulted in the conviction of five defendants.

Airlangga, who also serves as the chairman of Golkar Party, refrained from divulging specific details about the questioning at the Attorney General's Office in Jakarta. 

After the extensive session in the evening, he said: "I'm here to answer questions – there are 46 of them – and hopefully I have provided the best answers possible. Regarding other things, investigators will make the explanation."

According to Kuntadi, the director of corruption investigation at the AGO, Airlangga was summoned due to "new facts" that emerged during the court hearings involving the CPO export case defendants. 

Advertisement

Kuntadi clarified that the interrogation aimed to obtain information about Airlangga's policies as the economic minister in handling the cooking oil shortage last year, which led President Joko Widodo to temporarily ban CPO export.

However, Kuntadi refrained from providing further details, citing technical aspects of the investigation that cannot be disclosed to the public.

The criminal investigation was launched by the AGO after a Trade Ministry official issued permits for several companies to export CPO and its derivative products between January 2021 and March 2022, despite domestic supply shortages. The export ban was eventually imposed between April and May of last year.

Five defendants, including Indra Sari Wisnu Wardhana (former Trade Ministry's director general of international trade), Lin Che Wei (a renowned market analyst and advisor to Airlangga), Master Parulian Tumanggor (commissioner of Wilmar Nabati Indonesia), Stanley MA (manager of Victorindo Alam Lestari), and Pierre Togar Sitanggang (general manager of Musim Mas), were found guilty of fraudulent CPO export licensing and received prison sentences ranging from five to eight years. 

The Supreme Court has upheld their convictions.

Additionally, prosecutors have implicated three companies – Wilmar Group, Permata Hijau Group, and Musim Mas Group – as suspects in the case. 

These companies are alleged to have fraudulently obtained CPO export licenses from the Trade Ministry, resulting in a state loss of Rp 6.47 trillion, according to AGO estimates.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Senior Minister Airlangga Interrogated by Prosecutors over CPO Export
News 4 hours ago

Senior Minister Airlangga Interrogated by Prosecutors over CPO Export

 The interrogation aimed to obtain information about Airlangga's policies in handling the cooking oil shortage last year.
Saudi Team Al-Hilal Makes Record $332 million Bid for Mbappe
News 6 hours ago

Saudi Team Al-Hilal Makes Record $332 million Bid for Mbappe

 The bid for Mbappe would make him the most expensive soccer player in history, overtaking the $262 million PSG paid for Neymar.
Indonesia Spends $3.8B on Fuel Subsidies in 1st Half of 2023
Business 6 hours ago

Indonesia Spends $3.8B on Fuel Subsidies in 1st Half of 2023

 Additionally, the government allocated Rp 42.9 trillion ($2.9 billion) for electricity subsidies to assist low-income families.
Luhut to Meet Tesla Boss Elon Musk Next Month
Business 7 hours ago

Luhut to Meet Tesla Boss Elon Musk Next Month

 The announcement came just after Malaysia said that Tesla would set up its headquarters in Selangor this year.
Portugal Sees Huge Rise in Palm Oil Imports from Indonesia
Business 10 hours ago

Portugal Sees Huge Rise in Palm Oil Imports from Indonesia

 Portugal's import of Indonesian palm oil rose by 77 percent from 2019 to 2022, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

What We Know So Far about Kidney Trade Syndicate
1
What We Know So Far about Kidney Trade Syndicate
2
UK Helps Indonesia Put Price on Carbon Ahead of Bourse Launch in September
3
Jokowi Warns against Political Division ahead of Elections
4
Gov’t Told to Close Illegal Railroad Crossings
5
Portugal Sees Huge Rise in Palm Oil Imports from Indonesia
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED