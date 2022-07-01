Senior Minister Tjahjo Kumolo Passes Away at 64

Jakarta. State Administrative Reform Minister Tjahjo Kumolo died on Friday while undergoing intensive treatment for a lung infection at a Jakarta hospital. He is 64 years old.

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) top politician was diagnosed with a lung infection and his condition worsened in his last days due to diabetes and cardiopulmonary complications, according to pulmonologist Alexander Ginting at Abdi Waluyo Hospital, where Tjahjo was admitted to.

Tjahjo has been in the cabinet since President Joko “"Jokowi” Widodo took office in October 2014.

He first served as home affairs minister and would keep his post until Jokowi completed his first presidential term.

The president appointed him as the state administrative reform minister as he won reelection in 2019.

Prior to his career in the cabinet, Tjahjo was a member of the House of Representatives where he served for 15 years.

“I’m very saddened by the passing of Tjahjo Kumolo. He was a prominent figure for the youth and a politician who died at the top of his career as the state administrative reform minister,” the president, who is on an official trip to Abu Dhabi, wrote on Twitter.

Tjahjo was buried at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in Jakarta. He is survived by his wife Emi Guntarti and their three children.