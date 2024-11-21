Setyo Budiyanto Elected KPK Chairman for 2024-2029 Term

Yustinus Paat
November 21, 2024 | 1:51 pm
SHARE
Setyo Budiyanto undergoes the fit and proper test with Commission III of the House of Representatives at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta, on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. On Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, the DPR
Setyo Budiyanto undergoes the fit and proper test with Commission III of the House of Representatives at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta, on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. On Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, the DPR

Jakarta. The House of Representatives' (DPR) Commission III has elected five new leaders for the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) for the 2024-2029 term, including Setyo Budianto as the new chairman.

Setyo Budiyanto, Inspector General at the Agriculture Ministry, was elected KPK chairman with 45 votes on Thursday at the DPR building in Jakarta, defeating Agus Joko Pramono (39 votes) and Ibnu Basuki Widodo (33 vote).

Setyo Budiyanto, a seasoned law enforcement official, is a strong supporter of the Asset Forfeiture Bill, calling it a "legal revolution."

“We are ready to implement the Asset Forfeiture Bill once it is enacted. Our role is to carry out the mandate,” he told reporters after the fit and proper test at the parliament complex on Monday.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the DPR and the government agreed to include 41 draft bills and revisions in the 2025 Priority National Legislation Program (Prolegnas). However, the Asset Forfeiture Bill, seen as a crucial tool in combating corruption, was not included on the priority list.

The new KPK chairman also emphasized the importance of collaboration among law enforcement agencies in the fight against corruption, saying that various institutions—such as the KPK, police, and prosecutor’s office—should work together, each using its respective methods to achieve the common goal.

Setyo, born in Surabaya on June 29, 1967, is a graduate of the 1989 Police Academy (Akpol) and has held various significant roles within the Indonesian National Police, including as the Chief of Police for North Sulawesi. He has also served at the KPK in several key positions, including Deputy for Enforcement Supervision and Director of Investigation. Most recently, Setyo was the Inspector General at the Agriculture Ministry.

In his wealth report submitted in April 2024, Setyo declared assets totaling Rp 9.6 billion ($600,000), which include real estate in Tangerang, Makassar, and Bogor, as well as personal vehicles.

The complete list of newly elected KPK leadership, based on the voting results, is as follows:

  • Setyo Budiyanto: 45 votes
  • Johanis Tanak: 2 votes
  • Fitroh Rohcahyanto: 1 vote
  • Agus Joko Pramono: 39 votes
  • Ibnu Basuki Widodo: 33 votes

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani Indicted in US Over $265 Million Bribery Scheme
Business 1 hours ago

Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani Indicted in US Over $265 Million Bribery Scheme

 Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has been indicted in the United States on charges of defrauding investors
Police, OJK Investigate $23 Million Fraud Allegations at KoinWorks Subsidiary
News 2 hours ago

Police, OJK Investigate $23 Million Fraud Allegations at KoinWorks Subsidiary

 Lunaria Annua Teknologi, operating as KoinP2P, has fallen victim to a fraud case involving Rp 365 billion
Setyo Budiyanto Elected KPK Chairman for 2024-2029 Term
News 3 hours ago

Setyo Budiyanto Elected KPK Chairman for 2024-2029 Term

 DPR elected Setyo Budiyanto as the new chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) for the 2024-2029 term.
Pupuk Indonesia Offers Discounts for Sukoharjo Farmers
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Pupuk Indonesia Offers Discounts for Sukoharjo Farmers

 The state-run fertilizer company Pupuk Indonesia has launched Rembuk Tani in some Central Javan regencies.
World Public Relations Forum 2024 Focuses on Ethical Communication in the AI Era
Special Updates 4 hours ago

World Public Relations Forum 2024 Focuses on Ethical Communication in the AI Era

 The World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) 2024 is taking place from November 19-22, 2024, in Nusa Dua, Bali.
News Index

Most Popular

Marselino Ferdinan’s Brace Leads Indonesia to 2-0 Win Over Saudi Arabia
1
Marselino Ferdinan’s Brace Leads Indonesia to 2-0 Win Over Saudi Arabia
2
Apple Proposes $100M Investment to Lift iPhone 16 Ban in Indonesia
3
Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia: Starting XI Revealed as Garuda Look to Bounce Back
4
Sriwijaya Air Founder Hendry Lie Arrested by Prosecutors
5
Indonesia to Return Filipina Drug Convict Mary Jane Veloso to Philippines
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED