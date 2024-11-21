Setyo Budiyanto Elected KPK Chairman for 2024-2029 Term

Jakarta. The House of Representatives' (DPR) Commission III has elected five new leaders for the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) for the 2024-2029 term, including Setyo Budianto as the new chairman.

Setyo Budiyanto, Inspector General at the Agriculture Ministry, was elected KPK chairman with 45 votes on Thursday at the DPR building in Jakarta, defeating Agus Joko Pramono (39 votes) and Ibnu Basuki Widodo (33 vote).

Setyo Budiyanto, a seasoned law enforcement official, is a strong supporter of the Asset Forfeiture Bill, calling it a "legal revolution."

“We are ready to implement the Asset Forfeiture Bill once it is enacted. Our role is to carry out the mandate,” he told reporters after the fit and proper test at the parliament complex on Monday.

On Tuesday, the DPR and the government agreed to include 41 draft bills and revisions in the 2025 Priority National Legislation Program (Prolegnas). However, the Asset Forfeiture Bill, seen as a crucial tool in combating corruption, was not included on the priority list.

The new KPK chairman also emphasized the importance of collaboration among law enforcement agencies in the fight against corruption, saying that various institutions—such as the KPK, police, and prosecutor’s office—should work together, each using its respective methods to achieve the common goal.

Setyo, born in Surabaya on June 29, 1967, is a graduate of the 1989 Police Academy (Akpol) and has held various significant roles within the Indonesian National Police, including as the Chief of Police for North Sulawesi. He has also served at the KPK in several key positions, including Deputy for Enforcement Supervision and Director of Investigation. Most recently, Setyo was the Inspector General at the Agriculture Ministry.

In his wealth report submitted in April 2024, Setyo declared assets totaling Rp 9.6 billion ($600,000), which include real estate in Tangerang, Makassar, and Bogor, as well as personal vehicles.

The complete list of newly elected KPK leadership, based on the voting results, is as follows:

Setyo Budiyanto: 45 votes

Johanis Tanak: 2 votes

Fitroh Rohcahyanto: 1 vote

Agus Joko Pramono: 39 votes

Ibnu Basuki Widodo: 33 votes

