Police officers inspect the wreckage of a minivan after a fatal road accident in Batang, Central Java, on Sept. 5, 2022. (Antara Photo)

Seven Die after Minivan Hits Truck in Central Java

BY :ANTARA

SEPTEMBER 05, 2022

Semarang. At least seven people died after a minivan hit the tail of a truck on the toll road between the Central Java towns of Batang and Semarang on Monday morning.

Police confirmed that all the fatalities came from the Toyota Hiace minivan, which lost control and plunged into the ditch soon after the impact.

Both vehicles are registered in East Java according to their registration plates. The minivan is registered with the city of Sidoarjo and the truck carries the registration code for the East Java capital of Surabaya.

“We are still identifying all the victims,” Central Java Police spokesman Chief Comr. Iqbal Alqudusy told Antara news agency.

“The minivan ran on the right lane in the sunny conditions and medium traffic flow," he added.

He didn’t say how many people were inside the minivan when the accident occurred.

He said investigation is underway but driver’s fatigue is suspected to be the cause of the accident.

