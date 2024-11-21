Seven Nations Compete in Southeast Asian Modern Pentathlon Championship in Yogyakarta

Olena Wibsana
May 13, 2025 | 10:49 am
SHARE
Athletes compete during the shoot event at the Southeast Asian Modern Pentathlon Championship held at Sasana Krida Stadium, Air Force Academy, Sleman, Yogyakarta. (Beritasatu.com/Olena Wibisana)
Athletes compete during the shoot event at the Southeast Asian Modern Pentathlon Championship held at Sasana Krida Stadium, Air Force Academy, Sleman, Yogyakarta. (Beritasatu.com/Olena Wibisana)

Yogyakarta. Seven countries are participating in the Southeast Asian Modern Pentathlon Championship at Sasana Krida Stadium, Air Force Academy, Sleman, Yogyakarta.

The participating countries are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and Timor-Leste.

This prestigious competition, held from May 12 to 14, features a total of 76 athletes -- 51 from Indonesia and 25 from other countries.

“These pentathlon athletes will compete over four days. We hope that Indonesia will once again emerge as the overall champion at the upcoming SEA Games in Thailand this December,” said the Chairman of Modern Pentathlon Indonesia (MPI), Air Vice Marshal TNI Purwoko Aji Wibowo, on Monday.

Advertisement

There are three events being contested: laser run, biathle, and triathle. The competition categories include U-17, U-19, junior, senior, and mixed relay.

Aji said he hopes that this championship will serve as preparation for Indonesian athletes to defend their overall champion title at the SEA Games in December.

Deputy for Sports Industry Development at the Youth and Sports Ministry, Raden Isnanta, praised the event, saying it was remarkable that Indonesia had been entrusted to host the championship. He expressed hope that this event would serve as valuable training for the Indonesian team ahead of the SEA Games.

“We hope Indonesian athletes are not just training continuously, but also actively competing. This event is part of the preparation for the SEA Games in Thailand,” said Raden.

Meanwhile, Indonesian modern pentathlon athlete Graha Rizky Taruna said he had been training regularly ahead of the competition, sharpening his skills in the five disciplines: fencing, swimming, obstacle course, running, and shooting. Despite facing many challenges, he said Indonesian athletes were still able to compete with their international counterparts.

“The results were very satisfying. On the final lap, we managed to beat the Vietnamese athlete. For early preparation, we trained in the five sports: fencing, swimming, obstacle course, running, and shooting. Today was tough because I had a fever, but I was still able to compete,” said Graha.

Indonesia previously won the overall championship in modern pentathlon at the 2019 SEA Games by securing four gold medals. The national team is expected to defend its title in this multi-sport event in Thailand this coming December.

Tags:
#Sports
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Seven Nations Compete in Southeast Asian Modern Pentathlon Championship in Yogyakarta
News 3 hours ago

Seven Nations Compete in Southeast Asian Modern Pentathlon Championship in Yogyakarta

 The participating countries are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and Timor-Leste.
Sports Minister Discusses Event Collaboration with B-Universe
News Nov 21, 2024 | 9:11 pm

Sports Minister Discusses Event Collaboration with B-Universe

 Dito expressed his support for B-Universe’s initiative to develop an ecosystem for the sports industry.

The Latest

Australian PM Albanese to Visit Prabowo in First Overseas Trip Since Re-Election
News 1 hours ago

Australian PM Albanese to Visit Prabowo in First Overseas Trip Since Re-Election

 Both will discuss the strengthening of bilateral cooperation, particularly in economic sectors such as food security, energy, and trade.
Seven Nations Compete in Southeast Asian Modern Pentathlon Championship in Yogyakarta
News 3 hours ago

Seven Nations Compete in Southeast Asian Modern Pentathlon Championship in Yogyakarta

 The participating countries are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and Timor-Leste.
Trump Just Brought A Group Of White South Africans to The US As Refugees -- What Are They Escaping?
News 3 hours ago

Trump Just Brought A Group Of White South Africans to The US As Refugees -- What Are They Escaping?

 Afrikaners were the leaders of the apartheid system of white minority rule that ended in 1994.
Indonesia Told to Take Advantage of US-China Tariff Truce
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia Told to Take Advantage of US-China Tariff Truce

 The US and China recently announced a 90-day truce in their escalating trade war.
US Stocks Surge Following 90-Day US-China Trade Truce, Dow Jumps Nearly 1,000 Points
Business 17 hours ago

US Stocks Surge Following 90-Day US-China Trade Truce, Dow Jumps Nearly 1,000 Points

 Stocks soar after the US and China agree to a 90-day truce in their trade war, with Dow up 957 points and S&P 500 climbing 2.6%.
News Index

Most Popular

Chinese Car Sales Soar 153% in Indonesia as Japanese Brands Lose Ground
1
Chinese Car Sales Soar 153% in Indonesia as Japanese Brands Lose Ground
2
Indonesia to Cultivate 300,000 Hectares of Sugar Palm to Power Bioethanol Push
3
Pertamina to Phase Out Fuel Imports from Singapore Following Government Order 
4
US Makes 'Substantial Progress' in China Tariff Talks, Scott Bessent Says
5
Indonesia Says Local Content Reforms Are Domestic-Driven, Not Response to US Tariffs
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED