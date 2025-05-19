Seven Riau Hajj Pilgrims Die in Mecca During Pilgrimage

Effendi Rusli
June 16, 2025 | 4:22 pm
The third group of Hajj pilgrims from Riau arrived at SSK II Airport in Pekanbaru on Sunday, June 15, 2025. (Source: Beritasatu.com / Effendi Rusli)
The third group of Hajj pilgrims from Riau arrived at SSK II Airport in Pekanbaru on Sunday, June 15, 2025. (Source: Beritasatu.com / Effendi Rusli)

Batam. A total of 873 Hajj pilgrims from Riau have returned to Indonesia. They landed at Sultan Syarif Kasim II Airport in Pekanbaru on Sunday, June 15.

Seven pilgrims were reported to have passed away in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, during the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.

“There were seven pilgrims who died in Mecca. Two were from Pekanbaru City, two from Pelalawan Regency, two from Meranti Regency, and one from Rokan Hilir Regency,” Defizon, Head of the Hajj Division at the Riau Regional Office of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, said on Monday.

Indonesia Seeks Faster Repatriation of Hajj Pilgrims via Additional Flights
“In total, 873 pilgrims have arrived in Pekanbaru, along with six regional Hajj officers and eight group officers,” he added.

Identities of the 7 Riau hajj pilgrims who passed away in Mecca:

  1. Reni Maifida Zainal Muhammad, age 53, from Pelalawan Regency.

  2. Nifzar Rachman bin Abdur Rahman Bulat, address: Jalan Sentosa Blok C 23, Pekanbaru.

  3. Usman Jalil, age 81, from Kepulauan Meranti Regency.

  4. Yurniaty Maah Abdullah, age 74, from Pekanbaru City.

  5. Oncu Buwang Ahmad, from Pelalawan Regency.

  6. Irpanuddin Bin Mahmud Syukur, age 82, from Kepulauan Meranti Regency.

  7. Tio Powijoyo, from Rokan Hilir Regency.

Previously, one pilgrim was unable to depart from the Batam Embarkation due to shortness of breath and had to be hospitalized. The Riau Hajj pilgrims were dispatched from Batam through eight separate flights.

